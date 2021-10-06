Depleted Broncos get Needed Help

Still licking their proverbial chops, following their October 3 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the banged-up Denver Broncos received needed help at key positions.

The once-prized wide receiver depth has been depleted in recent weeks, so general manager George Paton is trying his best to stave off the thinning of the herd by adding some help, and protecting what is already theirs.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

The team recently inked a couple of receivers to the practice squad, while safeguarding a couple more who were already on the roster.

Help is on the Way

Paton’s first maneuver to stem the tide of dropping bodies was to poach a division rival, when the Broncos signed wideout David Moore off the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad, September 28. That move was spurred by the Broncos losing slot receiver K.J. Hamler to a torn ACL in a Week 3 win against the New York Jets.

Denver then again added to the wideout room when they inked Josh Malone to their 16-player practice squad, October 5. The 25-year old from the University of Tennessee was a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016. He’s had minimal impact during his young career, as he’s only tallied 11 receptions — with six coming in his rookie campaign — for 91 yards. Malone (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) spent two uneventful years with the Bengals, before spending the past two seasons with the Jets. He tallied four catches for 16 yards, all coming in 2020.

The Broncos made a corresponding move by cutting cornerback Rojesterman Farris and offensive lineman Harry Crider from the practice squad. Denver still have one open spot remaining on the practice squad.

Malone’s stint may mimic his stays with the Bengals and Jets, but he could be of use in special teams play if ever activated. Moore, however, is currently on the 53-man active roster and should be of immediate help.

Denver also protected four players from its practice squad, including two wideouts — Tyrie Cleveland and rookie Seth Williams. Cleveland, a seventh-round selection in the 2020 draft out of the University of Florida, has shown flashes during his brief chances. He notched six catches for 63 yards in 2020, including a contest where he admirably subbed in for Tim Patrick. That game, the 2020 season finale, displayed four catches on five targets, three of which were third-down conversions. He finished with four receptions for 45 yards.

Cleveland used that 2020 momentum and piggybacked that with a strong 2021 training camp, that many in Broncos Country pegged him as a breakout player in 2021. Alas, it hasn’t panned out yet, but with mounting injuries, his time may come soon enough.

Williams, an Auburn product, was receiving just as much praise in 2021, as Cleveland in 2020, that when he was one of the final cuts following the 2021 training camp, his fan base in Denver made it known that they were not happy. It all worked out, as the Broncos brought him back to the mix, so perhaps his time will come soon as well, as Williams possess raw talent.

The Broncos certainly needed to add more depth at receiver after key injures started to pile up — first, Jerry Jeudy (ankle), then Hamler (ACL), and now possibly return specialist Diontae Spencer (chest), who went down in the Ravens game. Spencer is listed as “day-to-day” with his malady.

Rare Good News on Injury Front

Not all injury-related news has been a downer in Denver, though, as prized cornerback Ronald Darby could be primed to make his return to the lineup as early as the Week 5 battle in Pittsburgh, October 10, to face the Steelers (1-3).

The Broncos designated Darby for return from IR, October 6, meaning he’s now eligible to practice with the team. While he is not yet on the team’s 53-man roster, the Broncos can activate the 2021 free-agent signee at any point over the next three weeks.

If Darby’s hamstring has a setback, and the team doesn’t activate him within three weeks, he will revert back to IR and be out for the remainder of the year.

Follow Tony Williams on Twitter: @TBone8