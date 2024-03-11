Broncos’ Defender Sends Message After Agreeing to $20 Million Contract

The Denver Broncos will look very different on both sides of the ball next season.

They will see a new QB1 under center, with Russell Wilson a Pittsburgh Steeler. The defense will also have several new faces, some stepping in for franchise cornerstones.

Such is the case for new Broncos safety, Brandon Jones. Jones agreed to a three-year, $20 million contract, per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. The former Miami Dolphins defensive back sent a message to his former and new fanbases following the news.

“Truly wouldn’t trade these last 4 years for anything,” Jones posted on X, formerly Twitter, on March 11. “Forever grateful for the Dolphins organization for taking a chance on a kid from Nacogdoches, Texas that wanted nothing more than to live out his childhood dreams of playing in the NFL. Denver… LFG.”

Jones has just one season with double-digit starts, in 2021 when he recorded 79 tackles, 5.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced, and one interception.

He recorded 48 stops, four deflections, two interceptions, one force, and one recovery in 2023.

Jones was on a four-year, $4.9 million contract, so this is a significant raise for the former third-round pick (No. 70 overall) in 2020. The full details cannot be made official until March 13, though Schultz did report on the projected breakdown.

“BREAKING: Free agent safety Brandon Jones plans to sign a 3-year, $20M deal with the #Broncos with upside to $22.5M, sources tell @BleacherReport,” Schultz reported in a post on March 11. “Jones gets $12.5M guaranteed, per sources.”

Jones, who turns 26 years old in April, figures to replace two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons. Simmons remains unsigned in the early negotiating portion of free agency.

He will likely join P.J. Locke on the last line of defense.

Brandon Jones Joins ‘Grateful’ P.J. Locke in Broncos’ Secondary

The Broncos and Locke agreed to a new contract roughly 48 hours before they were permitted to speak with Jones, with the former player inking a two-year, $7 million pact. Locke, 27, started eight games for the Broncos last season.

He finished the 2023 season with 53 tackles, five breakups, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

An undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2018, Locke expressed his appreciation for his situation.

“God is good! EXCITED and GRATEFUL for the opportunity,” Locke exclaimed in a post on X on March 9.

Locke was a key part of the Broncos defense’s second-half turnaround that saw them go from allowing 251.8 passing yards and 154.1 rushing yards per game over the first eight games of the season to 217.6 passing yards and 122 rushing yards per game over the final nine.

Broncos Miss Out on Kirk Cousins

The Broncos were among the teams linked to former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, albeit as a late addition to the process.

“At this point, it does appear that the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback is going to hit the free agent market on Monday,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said on “NFL Total Access” on March 10. “Other teams I would expect to pursue Cousins do include the Atlanta Falcons and quite possibly the Denver Broncos as well.”

Cousins, 35, agreed to a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons early on.

The Broncos are expected to give incumbent quarterback Jarrett Stidham a chance to start while bringing in veteran competition, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on March 10. Stidham is one of two quarterbacks under contract.

Fowler suggests veteran options Jacoby Brissett, Sam Darnold, and Jameis Winston as potential options.

Winston has ties to Broncos head coach Sean Payton from their New Orleans Saints days.