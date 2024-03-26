Fans Speculate on Broncos’ New Uniforms as Team Announces ‘Full Redesign’ [LOOK]

The Denver Broncos announced that they will have new uniforms in 2024. It is a project team president Damani Leech said began soon after he was hired in 2002.

Two years later, the team is on track to reveal its new look in the “next weeks”, per Leech.

Armed with the news and a slew of ambiguous descriptors from Leech and Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner, fans took to social media to conclude how the team would implement those elements.

There was a leader in the clubhouse. But it happened to be an entrant to a contest from SportsLogos.net, which is running a series of similar promotions.

The contest one was first announced on March 13 amid speculation a change was coming.

The original idea for the design has since been co-opted. The updated look circulating the internet blends the main orange jersey with the all-white “snow-capped” helmet they first debuted during the 2022 season.

Of course, with just a close-up of the Bronco head logo, the only thing the concept seemingly has in common is orange remaining the primary jersey color.

Even that cannot be confirmed until the official reveal.

Fans, Players, had Say in Broncos’ New Look

Fans of course did not stop there, with various other concepts surfacing, including some that harken back to the days of old. Several fans called for a John Elway-inspired look, some with a modern touch.

“[I’m] really excited,” Penner said, per DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla. “It’s time for a change, and we think we’ll have something that honors Broncos Country and our fans will be pleased [that it includes] elements of Colorado. It was an interesting process that Carrie [Walton Penner] was deeply involved with, I was, [Head] Coach [Sean Payton], coaches, some of our players. So we got a lot of feedback — also from the fans. I think we have something … they’ll be excited about.”

The Broncos will join the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and New York Jets in sporting new uniforms for 2024.

Texans CEO Cal McNair revealed his team’s new road jerseys earlier this month.

Detroit unveiled a new alternate helmet last season while the Jets’ new uniforms are purported to be variations of their alternate jersey from last season. That makes the Broncos’ future showing the only true unveiling.

“[It was about] wanting to evolve and be new and different, but also being respectful of our history and traditions and understanding our surroundings,” Leech said of the new look, per DiLalla. “I think from a geographic standpoint, there [will] be nods to that. I think people will be really excited about it.”

Broncos Have Gotten Better With Each Uniform Update

The Broncos will finish with a 239-196 record wearing the outgoing uniforms. That 26-year span included 11 trips to the playoffs and all three of the franchise’s Super Bowl victories.

They were 243-200 in the “Elway-era” look, which dates back to their AFL days.

Denver went 8-20 (two seasons) in the uniforms that came before those. They went 11-29-2 in three seasons wearing their second jersey variation in franchise history. And they were 7-20-1 in their inaugural look worn over their first two seasons.

That is an increase in winning percentage with each change, and perhaps the most encouraging part of the decision.