Analyst ‘Fascinated’ by Broncos’ Free Agent Addition at Quarterback

The free agent addition of quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the Broncos was a “fascinating” one according to CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan — who believes the 26-year-old could replace Russell Wilson under center during the 2023 season if Sean Payton starts to feel unconfident about his returning signal-caller.

“I am fascinated by the addition of quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who could be an option for the team to start if Payton truly finds out that the well has run dry with Wilson,” Sullivan said of Denver’s March 15 free agent signing.

With that said, Sullivan did acknowledge that the implementation of Sean Payton as head coach could be exactly what Wilson needs to get back to his pre-2022 performance.

“Similar to what we did with the Chargers and Kellen Moore, you can’t talk about Denver’s offseason without mentioning the arrival of head coach Sean Payton, who the team acquired in a trade with the Saints,” Sullivan said. “Payton is the Broncos’ best shot at rekindling the magic that Russell Wilson had in Seattle and helping turn the franchise around after an abysmal season in 2022.”

Broncos Put Russell Wilson ‘in Position to Succeed’

The $235 million in free agent spending the Broncos doled out in March, as Sullivan put it, was all designed to put Wilson — who signed a $245 million extension with $165 million guaranteed in September 2022 — in a position to succeed after disappointing mightily in his first go-round in the Mile High City.

“Denver also helped out Wilson by adding to the offensive line in a big way, handing out lucrative contracts to right tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers,” Sullivan said. “Wilson was sacked a league-high 55 times last season, which certainly did help his transition to the Broncos. Their arrival should give him more stability inside the pocket. Those moves put Wilson in a position to succeed, which is all you can ask for at this point.”

McGlinchey’s contract was for five years and $87 million, with $52.5 million of that guaranteed. Powers’ pact was for four years and $52 million total and $28.5 million guaranteed.

Russell Wilson Will be ‘Reinvigorated’ in 2023

Mile High Huddle’s Mike Evans believes a winning curriculum, an upgraded offensive line, and an improved run game from Denver will lead to a resurgence from the 9x Pro Bowl quarterback Wilson in 2023.

“Wilson’s prospects for a resurgent season are looking bright, thanks to Coach Payton’s leadership, a fortified offensive line, and a revitalized run game,” Evans said. “These three factors will create the best environment for the Broncos’ quarterback to rebound and lead the team back to its once-winning ways.”

Evans sees Wilson re-shifting his priorities during his second season in the Mile High City and giving the Broncos far more than he did in 2022.

“Fans and critics alike should expect a reinvigorated Wilson to emerge as playing with more consistency in the coming season,” Evans prefaced before saying, “After last season’s dreadful performance, hopefully, Wilson ‘reads the proverbial room’ and directs his energy to improve his on-field performance instead of contemplating the best place to take a swanky Instagram photo.”