24-year-old Five-year Veteran College Quarterback Being Eyed by Broncos

Former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who is 24 and played at the college level for five seasons after redshirting his freshman year in Happy Valley, has spoken with the Broncos according to 9News’ Mike Klis.

Per source, Penn State QB and Rose Bowl MVP Sean Clifford had one-hour Zoom visit with Broncos QB coach Davis Webb today.

Besides 30 headquarter draft prospect visits, teams can have 3, one hour Zoom conferences with prospects leading up to late-April draft. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 22, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Per source, Penn State QB and Rose Bowl MVP Sean Clifford had one-hour Zoom visit with Broncos QB coach Davis Webb today,” Klis said on March 21. “Besides 30 headquarter draft prospect visits, teams can have 3, one hour Zoom conferences with prospects leading up to late-April draft.”

Clifford was the No. 11 pro-style quarterback and No. 18 overall prospect in the state of Ohio in 2017. Throughout his Nittany Lions career, Clifford amassed 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns, 31 interceptions, and completed 61.4% of his passes — though that completion percentage creeped up over 64% in 2022, a season that ended with him leading Penn State over Utah during the Rose Bowl.

Sean Clifford Was Rose Bowl MVP

Clifford went for 279 passing yards and two touchdowns during Penn State’s 35-21 victory over Utah on January 2, earning Rose Bowl MVP honors in the process. After doing so, Clifford shouted out his teammates and his soon-to-be alma mater.

“Yeah, it means a lot, just being able to see all my teammates on the sideline with smiles on their faces,” Clifford said after the Rose Bowl. “I came up with some great leaders when Trace McSorley and Tommy Stevens and Billy Fessler in the QB room and great leaders on that team in 2017, the group that I was a freshman with. Just being able to see those faces of my teammates, it just means the world. Just couldn’t be prouder to be a Penn Stater.”

Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin shouted out Clifford and Penn State during his Rose Bowl post-game interview.

“I’m just happy for him,” Franklin said. “He’s kind of seen it all in his Penn State career, and at Penn State it’s important not how we just do it on the football field but in the classroom and in the community, and he’s done it with utmost class the entire time. That’s what college football is about, and that’s what Penn State is about.”

Broncos Can Likely Sign Sean Clifford as Undrafted Free Agent

It’s possible that the Broncos won’t have to use a draft pick to sign Clifford. The Penn State quarterback is currently listed by NFL Draft Buzz as the No. 466 prospect in the 2023 draft class.

With Denver having already signed Jarrett Stidham, the team may hesitate using one of its five 2023 draft picks, all of which fall between the third and sixth rounds, on another arm — even if Sean Payton may want as much competition as possible for Russell Wilson considering 2023 is an “audition year” for the 34-year-old former Super Bowl champion.

The NFL draft takes place from April 27-29.