Former Broncos Player: Aaron Rodgers to Denver is ‘Only a Matter of Time’

On February 16, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted an article including all the buzz he heard during the week of the Super Bowl, and it included an interesting excerpt regarding the Denver Broncos.

According to Fowler, he had a conversation with a former Broncos player. The player said Rodgers coming to Denver was only a matter of time.

I talked to a former Broncos player who told me this inside the Los Angeles Convention Center: “I think it’s only a matter of time before he ends up in Denver.” The player said it’s more than a hunch, so let’s see if he’s right.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Rodgers Has a ‘Positive’ Relationship with the Packers

On February 13, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the relationship between Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is in a positive place.

The relationship between QB Aaron Rodgers & the #Packers is in as good a spot as it has been in a long time, leading to optimism and hope that he will choose to return. GB is willing to do what is necessary contract-wise to make it happen. My story: https://t.co/yhjvRIEMvx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

Rapoport stated the relationship has been positive for some time, but no one knows what Rodgers will do.

After spending a week talking with those in the know on Rodgers’ looming decision, two facts are clear: -The relationship is in as good a spot as it has been in quite a long time, leading to optimism and hope from many involved that he will choose to return.

-No one knows for sure what Rodgers will do, except Rodgers, and no one will rush him to do it.

Rapoport also reported the Packers are willing to offer Rodgers a contract extension that would pay him more than $45 million per year.

What would an Aaron Rodgers contract extension look like? Likely two years for more than $45M per year, with voidable years tacked on for cap reasons. https://t.co/pcNg5v1Wko — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

Rodgers is Expected to Make a Decision About His Future Soon

We should not have to wait long to hear an update on Rodgers’s future. Rodgers plans to speak with the Packers later this month, according to Fowler.

The Packers have been adamant publicly and privately that they want Rodgers back and have interest in extending him. But they are waiting on Rodgers, who plans to circle back with the team later this month — definitely before the franchise tag deadline of March 8.

When discussing his timetable to make a decision, Rodgers had previously mentioned the franchise tag window for Davante Adams on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I’d like to be respectful of the organization. One decision that will be upcoming will be obviously Davante and his future with the team. There still is this thing called a franchise tag, which I don’t think ’17’ wants the franchise.” “I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then. I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but I do want to be sensitive to Davante and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures. To drag it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys, and that 100 percent will not happen.”

The Packers can offer Adams the franchise tag starting February 22, but that window will close on March 8.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are prepared to go “all-in” for Rodgers.

Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. Saints used this approach for Drew Brees and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rogers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

However, the Packers have -$50.79 million in cap space per Over The Cap. The Packers could potentially open up $47.95 million in cap space with simple restructures. Still, it will be difficult to fit an extension for both Adams and Rodgers under the cap.