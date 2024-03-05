Insider: 3-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker ‘Makes Sense’ for Broncos in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos ended the long-running speculation around Russell Wilson, granting the nine-time Pro Bowler his release ahead of free agency. He could be designated as a post-June 1 cut to spread out the $85 million dead cap hit across two seasons.

There were other issues and moves to make, though, and one league insider thinks the Broncos could be a fit for New Orleans Saints free agent Michael Thomas.

“Michael Thomas’ contract with the Saints is set to void, making him a free agent,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on March 3. “A reunion with former New Orleans coach Sean Payton in Denver … makes sense.”

Thomas, 31, caught 39 passes for 448 yards and one touchdown this past season.

That is a far cry from how he started his career.

The No. 47 overall pick by the Saints in 2016, the 6-foot-3 wideout recorded four straight 1,100-yard seasons to begin his NFL career. He posted career-highs with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards in 2019.

That was this straight Pro Bowl campaign and his second straight All-Pro selection.

Payton gave Thomas as an example for current Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton to study coming into the season. It’s unclear if the head coach would want to add such a similar skill set to the roster.

He noted that as an issue stunting 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims’ development last season. But Thomas can still positively impact the game.

NFC Scout: A Healthy Michael Thomas ‘Affects the Game’

“When he’s out there and healthy, he affects the game,” an anonymous NFC scout said about Thomas, per Fowler.

The problem is that Thomas has not been healthy for some time. He has 95 grabs for 1,057 yards and four touchdowns, appearing in just 20 out of a possible 66 games over the last four seasons due to injuries.

If there is a silver lining it is that Thomas’ 10 games this past season – with seven starts – were his most since that 2019 season.

He still logged 69% of the team’s offensive snaps for the second consecutive season, per Pro Football Reference.

That ties his career low for the oft-injured playmaker. Durability will only become more of a concern for the 31-year-old Thomas and his next team.

Michael Thomas’ Free Agency Fit With Broncos is Questionable

The Broncos enter the offseason $19.2 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac. They could be looking at tweaking their wide receiver room this offseason. It is the second-most-expensive position group on the team and the fourth-most-expensive wide receiver group in the NFL.

There has been speculation that Sutton or Jerry Jeudy could be traded. Tim Patrick could be a salary cap casualty after back-to-back lost seasons.

Spotrac projects Thomas to command a one-year, $9.2 million contract this offseason.

Denver also surrendered their second-round pick to trade for Payton last season. That gives them one less path to adding talent on a cost-effective contract. If Payton wants to add a player he is familiar with, then Thomas makes sense for the Broncos in free agency.

But there could be more attractive options on the free agent market before and after the draft.