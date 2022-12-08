New Details Emerge on Broncos GM’s Job Security: ‘Write that Down’

Due to the consistent struggles surrounding the Denver Broncos, there has been some speculation in Denver on if general manager George Paton would be back next season.

All that speculation came to an end today after ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter joined 104.3 The Fan this morning with three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans.

“I expect that George Paton’s going to be safe. I don’t think he’s going anywhere. You can write that down for me,” Schefter said.

Chatter began because Paton hired head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the experiment has not worked out so far this season. The Broncos are will have their sixth-straight losing season and Denver’s new ownership can’t be happy after purchasing the team for an NFL record $4.65 billion.

It’s likely that Hackett will not be back for a second season.

Later in the day on 104.3 The Fan, Mike Klis of 9News in Denver joined two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Stokley and Zach Bye and backed up Schefter’s report.

“I’ve heard he’s [Paton] coming back.”

Paton’s Actions Speak for Themselves

After being hired by the Broncos in 2021, Paton was given the keys to the kingdom to save the Denver franchise, hire the right head coach, and find a franchise quarterback to get the Broncos back into the playoffs.

Paton has swung and missed so far.

During his rookie season as Denver’s general manager, Paton’s first order of operation was to find the franchise quarterback. Instead, Paton went out and traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to compete with Drew Lock.

Paton could’ve easily gone into the draft looking to select a quarterback like Justin Fields or Mac Jones, but he decided to pass and go with his two veteran gun-slingers. That led to the Broncos finishing the season with a 7-10 overall record.

Once the season was over, it was clear to Broncos Country that Paton needed to fire his head coach Vic Fangio and hire an offensive genius.

After making a tough decision, Paton would fire Fangio and hire Hackett with the potential hope of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joining him.

Once Denver had an idea that Rodgers was not going to leave Green Bay, Paton switched his attention to another quarterback that was available in Russell Wilson.

After nearly a month of negotiating with Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider, Paton would pull off one of the biggest trades in NFL history.

The Broncos would send two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris in exchange for the Super Bowl winning quarterback along with a fourth-round pick.

As training camp was coming to an end, Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers pressured Paton and the Broncos into giving Wilson a contract extension even though Wilson had two years left on his current deal.

Paton and the Broncos never saw Wilson take a snap in a game yet, before they gave him a five-year extension with $165 million guaranteed.

Since then, the Broncos own a 3-9 overall record and have one of the worst offenses in team history at 13.8 points per game.

So far, it looks like Paton’s head coach will likely be fired after just one season and his quarterback is playing worse than he’s ever played in his career.

Paton Gets One More Shot

Returning for at least the 2023 season, Paton will get one more chance at swinging for the fences in finding the right head coach.

Denver must go out and find an experienced head coach that can be an adult in the locker room and have a stronger voice than Wilson. Paton must find an offensive coach that can get Wilson playing like his normal self that will put him back into the hall of fame conversation.

The good news is that Paton has the perfect owners that will help find him the right head coach to turn things around.

Schefter also explained today that Broncos fans will get to see how the new owners will operate and go after what they want.

“Broncos fans are going to get to see how he (Greg Penner) operates as an owner and I think it’s going to be very strong, very invested, very caring, and very ‘do whatever it takes to get my team that I spent a record sum on going in the right direction.”

With the new Broncos owners being the richest owners in the NFL, they will be willing to spend their money to get what they want. If the Broncos want to go out and outbid another team for a potential head coach like Sean Payton or Jim Harbaugh, they’ll likely win that bidding war.

On paper everything looked perfect going into the 2022 season for Paton and the Broncos, but now the well-respected football mind will have to hit a grand slam in the offseason to keep his job past the 2023 season.