BREAKING: Broncos HC Names Starting QB For Final Preseason Game

The backup quarterback battle continues in Denver between Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told Mike Klis of 9News that he will be starting Rypien against the Minnesota Vikings.

During the first two preseason games, Johnson has been the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind Russell Wilson. Johnson has started both preseason games so far playing in the first half, while Rypien plays in the second. Now Rypien has a shot to overtake the second spot on the depth chart.

So far in preseason, Rypien has gone 30/44 for 304 yards passing and one touchdown. Johnson has gone 24/39 for 242 yards passing and two touchdowns. Rypien is completing 68% of his passes while Johnson is just at 61%.

Both quarterbacks have taken care of the ball as well. Neither gun-slinger has thrown an interception and that should put a big smile on their head coach’s face.

Overall, Rypien has looked like the better quarterback throughout training camp and at times, he’s looked better than Wilson in certain practices.

During two-minute drills one day, Wilson and Johnson were unable to move their offenses down the field for a first-down. Rypien on the other hand, led his offense down the field while finding wide receiver Montrell Washington in the endzone for a game-winning touchdown as time expired.

Rypien has been with Denver since 2019 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. During his first three seasons, Rypien has spent majority of the time on the practice squad, but has started one game. That game was against the New York Jets in 2020 on a Thursday night in October in primetime. Rypien threw for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The former Boise St. Bronco was almost claimed off Denver’s practice squad last season. This led to the Broncos carrying him on the 53-man roster for most of the season.

Hackett Apologized To Broncos Country

After losing in horrific fashion to the Bills over the past weekend 42-15, Denver’s head coach apologized to Broncos fans everywhere.

“First thing I’d tell the fans is, I’m sorry for that game two days ago. That is not what we’re looking for.”

Many people are starting to wonder if the Broncos were blown out because of their practices being run pretty slow. People in the media have tried to come up with a name that’s slower than a normal “walk through” practice.

During training camp, players were not tackling that much even in full pads. Once the pads did come on, every other day was a walkthrough practice.

Hackett has made it known that he needs his guys heathy for later in the season compared to training camp and preseason.

“I think the fans will understand more when we get all of the way to Week 17.” When referencing his time in Green Bay last season, Hackett added, “At the end they [starters] were healthy and they were strong as we finished throughout the season.”

Broncos Need More Depth On Defense

It’s a fact that the Hackett has not played his starters in the preseason and that was expected after what he learned from Packers head coach Matt Lafleur last season.

By not playing the starters, it has become clear that general manager George Paton needs to add quite a bit of depth at important positions.

Denver already lost middle linebacker Jonas Griffith for possibly the beginning of the season with a dislocated elbow. The depth was so bad at the middle linebacker position that the Broncos went out and signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert. They’ve now waived Schobert as the team has to get to 80 roster spots today.

Right now, it appears that Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton will be the starters, but behind them is Justin Strnad and Barrington Wade. Strnad has only started in five games last season as a rookie and Wade appeared in just four games last season for the Broncos.

Denver also needs to add help to the cornerback position. Michael Ojemudia suffered a dislocated elbow as well and will likely miss the beginning of the regular season.

The Broncos are in good hands with their top two cornerbacks in Patrick Surtain ll and Ronald Darby, but they’re going to need more help in dime packages.

Slot corner is solid with K’Waun Williams, but he was recovering from an injury during the middle of training camp as well.

Bottom line is that the Broncos’ starters look good on paper and looked good against the Cowboys in joint practices, but if starters get hurt, it’s a dramatic drop off to the second and third stringers.

Look for Paton to be working the phones pretty consistently once preseason is over.