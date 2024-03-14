Jerry Jeudy Opens Up About Browns Trade, Throws Shade at Broncos

The Denver Broncos traded fourth-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of late-round picks.

Jeudy sent a five-word post in reaction, thanking “Denver, for everything,” on March 9. Tumultuous moments marred Jeudy’s time in Denver. The former No. 15 overall pick of the 2020 draft certainly seems relieved to move on.

“I had heard that the Browns were interested in me even two years ago,” Jeudy said in a statement via the team, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot on March 13. “To hear that, and then be here now is exciting. It’s surreal. I feel like I’m wanted, and the team has really made me feel welcomed. … I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Jeudy caught 54 passes for 752 yards and two touchdowns last season.

It would be hard to argue against Jeudy feeling unwanted in Denver. He had been mired in trade rumors for some time.

He joins fellow Alabama alum Amari Cooper in the Browns’ wide receiver room. The group also includes former New York Jets first-rounder Elijah Moore.

Financial constraints influenced the Broncos’ decision. They rostered one of the most expensive wide receiver corps in the league. Jeudy would have counted for $12.9 million against the salary cap in 2024.

Insider: Broncos Turned Down Better Trade for Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy’s comments about being wanted are the latest for the wide receiver who let off a string of similar posts before and during the season amid persistent trade rumors. He even had public spats with former players.

However, the Broncos turned down a previous offer that would have netted a superior return.

“Were there active discussions? Yes, there were” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Denver.com in November after the trade deadline.

“The one that probably generated the most interest, Jerry Jeudy, got calls from a few different teams. But Denver wasn’t gonna give him up unless it got back a significant return. And the Broncos never felt like what they were getting back was worth giving up Jerry, so they held on to him.

“I believe they got offered a 3 and a 5 [third and fifth-round picks].”

Marvin Mims Jr. Must Step Up With Jerry Jeudy Gone

2023 second-round pick (No. 63 overall) Marvin Mims has to step up in Jeudy’s absence following a Pro Bowl rookie season.

That was as a return specialist, though.

Mims caught 22 passes for 377 yards and one touchdown in his first season, splitting time with Jeudy in the offense. Head Coach Sean Payton has noted that and the coaching staff’s role in Mims not being even further along.

“With Mims, we saw him flourish as a returner. And I really think the only thing that really stopped his progress as a receiver was us,” Payton told reporters on February 27 at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Trying to find roles, he’s playing the same position as Jerry [Jeudy]. And so I’ve said that a number of times, ‘Man, I think you’re going to see a lot of growth with this player.’

“I think his progress was hampered a little bit more with the depth in the room, and what we were able to do in sometimes trying to balance that out. I think we’ll see that expand.”

He has plenty of room to do just that with Jeudy and his 66% snap share, per Pro Football Reference, gone. But even with his modest production, Mims caught the third-most passes among Broncos receivers last season.

That is a lot to ask of the former Oklahoma Sooner.