Jerry Jeudy Sends Message on Broncos’ Healthy WR Room Entering ‘Big’ 2023

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was the team’s leading receiver in 2022, putting up career-highs in catches (67), yards (972) and touchdowns (six). In 2023, however, he’ll be surrounded by more talent in the Broncos’ wide receiver room and a highly-regarded playcaller in new head coach Sean Payton.

With organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in the rearview mirror, Broncos players have some time to themselves before training camp starts in late July. Jeudy, in particular, is using his off-season to share his expertise with the youth.

Jeudy hosted his first-ever football camp on June 28 at Englewood High School in Colorado. During an interview at the camp with Denver7’s Troy Renck, Jeudy said he’s looking forward to taking the field alongside Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick for the first time since 2020.

“It means a lot you know, we haven’t been all on the same field since my rookie year,” Jeudy said. “So it was a tough few years.”

Jeudy and Sutton were healthy for most of 2022, but Patrick tore his ACL during training camp last August, forcing him to miss the season. Despite that, Jeudy thinks having a fully-healthy wide receiver trio could pose a problem for opposing defenses.

“Having everybody on the field at the same time, it’s gonna be big because I know what we’re capable of, and they (Sutton and Patrick) know what we’re capable of,” Jeudy said. “Having everybody on the same field is gonna be a hard group of guys to stop.”

Jerry Jeudy’s Experience at Football Camp

Jeudy’s football camp allowed boys grades 1-8 to learn football fundamentals as well as participate in contests, lectures and non-contact games.

Despite being a four-star high school football recruit, Jeudy noted that he never played football in grade school like his camp participants. The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout also said his camp participants reminded him of himself as a young athlete.

“I remember when I was younger, just running around playing football with other guys,” Jeudy said. “Seeing these kids running around reminds me of myself because I knew when I was younger that I used to want to play football, but I didn’t start until late. Some of these kids started way younger so they’ve got a lot more potential and they can learn better.”

Teaching 'em young 🤝🏈 WR @jerryjeudy hosted his first youth football camp in Denver: pic.twitter.com/N2qCBf4DA6 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 28, 2023

Jeudy said he never had the opportunity to go to a football camp when he was young, so having the opportunity to share his knowledge with aspiring football players makes it worthwhile.

“It’s just exciting seeing these kids,” Jeudy said. “Just seeing how excited they are, just being able to play the game of football and just being able to talk to me and ask me a bunch of questions.”

Jeudy also said the energy that his campers brought made the experience of hosting his first camp enjoyable.

“The kids are pretty funny,” Jeudy said. “One guy told me, ‘How come every time I bench you, you put up points on my fantasy?’ I get a bunch of laughs out here, so it’s exciting.”

It turns out that Jeudy’s camp in Englewood won’t be the only one he hosts in 2023. Jeudy announced on July 1 that “Jerry Jeudy Day” is set for July 16 in Margate, Florida for kids ages 16 and under.

Depth Remains Key for Denver’s 2023 WR Room

The bond between Broncos wide receivers remains tight, especially between those who have been on the roster for several years.

During Jeudy’s football camp, Patrick joined him to help coach campers at the event. Jeudy and Patrick, along with several current and former Broncos players, also recently went to Courtland Sutton’s wedding on June 24 to show support. Another Broncos receiver, K.J. Hamler, was there.

Nice show of support for Courtland Sutton for his wedding in Cabo this weekend.

Former Broncos attending: Beck, B. Chubb, Todd Davis, Royce Freeman, DaeSean, McManus, Von, Malik Reed, Yiadom.

Current Broncos: KJ, Kareem, Jeudy, Albert O, Tim Patrick, Surtain, Russ. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) June 25, 2023

Jeudy also posted a June 27 Instagram photo of him and his Broncos teammates at the wedding.

In no particular order, Jeudy, Sutton, Patrick and Hamler appear to be the Broncos’ first four options at wide receiver in 2023. In fact, Hamler restructured the last year of his rookie contract on June 30 to add incentives, which 9News’ Mike Klis tweeted “helps any player make a team.”

But creeping behind those four multi-year Broncos receivers is second-round draft pick Marvin Mims Jr., who made a big impression at Oklahoma with 54 catches, 1,083 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

Other notable receivers who are a part of the team’s depth chart include three-year Bronco Kendall Hinton and former New Orleans Saint Marquez Callaway. New head coach Sean Payton is making sure offensive depth is present in 2023 — just in case Jeudy, Sutton and Patrick aren’t on the field consistently once again.