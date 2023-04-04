John Elway Makes Major Decision on Future With Broncos: Report

The Denver Broncos would not have three Lombardi Trophies sitting in their trophy case if it wasn’t for hall fame quarterback and former general manager John Elway.

As the NFL league year started for the 2023 season, Elway’s contract was set to expire as a consultant for the Broncos.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Elway held a meeting with Broncos CEO Greg Penner which resulted with Elway “amicably departing” from the Denver franchise.

Elway spent last season as an outside consultant for the Broncos.

“I’ve enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,’’ Elway said in an interview Tuesday with 9NEWS. “I told Greg I’d be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They’re in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for Greg or George (Paton) if I can.’’

“I’ll still be around as a resource,’’ Elway said. “I’ve been with the Denver Broncos for so long that it was nice to have some sort of connection which is what I wanted. I didn’t want an obligation. I’m getting a little older, I want to be able to do some things I haven’t done. I’m ready to have a flexible schedule. If there’s something I can help them with I’d do that.”

Peak Elway’s Front Office Career

In January of 2011, Elway was hired to become the general manager and executive vice president of football operations for the Broncos.

With his first ever draft pick, Elway selected pass rusher Von Miller with the second-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Miller would go on and become Denver’s all-time sack leader and help lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory in 2016.

After an exciting 8-8 season in 2011 with Tim Tebow playing quarterback, Elway knew he had to find an elite quarterback to make the Broncos title contenders.

During the 2012 offseason, Elway made arguably the biggest splash in NFL free agency history by landing none other than hall of fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

In four years with the Broncos Manning led Denver to four straight playoff appearances including two Super Bowl appearances.

In 2013, Elway put together the greatest single season offense ever with records that have yet to be broken. Though Denver would fall to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2014 Super Bowl, Elway knew that he needed to upgrade the defensive side of the ball.

One year later, Elway would make big splashes in free agency once again. In 2014, Elway went out and signed hall of famer DeMarcus Ware, cornerback Aqib Talib, safety T.J. Ward, and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

As the Broncos were once again awarded the top seed in the AFC, Denver fell short to the Indianapolis Colts in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

This forced Elway to make changes to the coaching staff and that meant firing head coach John Fox.

After firing Fox, Elway went out and knew there was only one person that could coach the Broncos back to a Super Bowl and that was his former teammate and offensive coordinator, Gary Kubiak.

In 2015, Kubiak would lead the Broncos back to their second Super Bowl in three years, but unlike the last appearance, this one fell in Denver’s favor.

With the Broncos owning one of the greatest defenses ever, Denver would defeat the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 Super Bowl bringing home their first Lombardi Trophy since the 1999 Super Bowl.

Elway became the first person to ever win a Super Bowl as a player and general manager.

Downfall From Super Bowl 50

After the Broncos were named world champions, things started to fall apart for Elway and the Broncos.

Manning announced his retirement and Elway knew he needed to find a new franchise quarterback.

Since then Elway searched high and low looking for the next gun-slinger to get the orange and blue back to the promise land, but failed time after time.

Elway went to the draft finding Paxton Lynch who started just four games for Denver and is now playing in the XFL.

N0. 7 went to free agency by signing Case Keenum and that failed after just one season with Denver only winning six games.

The following season, Elway swung for the fences again by trading for Super Bowl winning quarterback Joe Flacco. That also failed after a 7-9 season.

After Super Bowl 50, Kubiak stepped down as head coach forcing Elway to find another leader for his football team.

In 2017, Elway hired first-time head coach Vance Joseph after serving as a defensive coordinator for just one season. Joseph would last just two seasons with Denver after posting a 11-21 record.

In 2018, Elway made another coaching change by hiring long-time NFL defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Not being able to pair Fangio with a great quarterback, the Broncos would win just 19 games over three seasons.

In 2021, Elway decided it was time to step down as general manager of the Broncos. Elway went out and hired arguably the most respected football-minded executive in football in George Paton.

During that season, Elway cleaned out his office at Broncos headquarters, but remained connected to the team as a resource for Paton.

Now with new ownership and a new regime in place and spending 28 combined years with the Broncos, it’s time for Elway to sit back, relax and watch his Broncos attempt to win a fourth Lombardi Trophy in team history.