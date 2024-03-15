Broncos Urged to Trade ‘Day 3 Pick’ for Former 1st-Round QB

The Denver Broncos are running out of options to replace quarterback Russell Wilson before the 2024 campaign.

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated believes Denver has to trade for the “best remaining option” for head coach Sean Payton. Manzano urged the Broncos to trade for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields.

“Even if the Broncos decide to take a quarterback with the No. 12 pick in the draft,” Manzano wrote in his March 15 “NFL Free Agency Fact or Fiction” article. “They don’t have the resources to build a beneficial surrounding for a rookie quarterback. Fields has starting experience and can create plays on his own with his legs and arm. He might not fit Sean Payton’s scheme, but the Broncos don’t have many options.”

Through the first week of free agency, the Broncos have Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci as options under center. For now, Stidham is likely viewed as the starter since he filled in for Wilson in the final two weeks last season.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on March 14 that the Broncos are doing “serious homework” on all available quarterbacks.

Despite that, Manzano again pressed Denver to trade for Fields, who would be relatively inexpensive.

“They should send Chicago a Day 3 pick and let Stidham and Fields battle in camp,” Manzano wrote.

Broncos Named Among Teams That Could Capitalize on Slow Fields Trade Market

The trade market for Fields has been surprisingly quiet since the start of the new league year. That should be enough to push Denver to make a play for the Ohio State product.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report named the Broncos among six teams that could capitalize on Fields’ slow trade market.

“The Broncos have just that one 12th overall pick before Round 3, so spending it on a quarterback could be problematic especially if Caleb Williams, [Drake] Maye and [Jayden] Daniels are long gone by then. J.J. McCarthy is less of a certainty, so for now the right move could be to add Fields on a short-term deal,” Gagnon wrote in his March 15 article before adding:

“Sometimes, in this crapshoot, it’s just about collecting as many dice as possible. That’s what this move would be for Denver.”

The Broncos should be cautious before considering another blockbuster quarterback trade. However, sometimes the gamble pays off and Payton must consider it if Denver goes in that direction.

Bears Not ‘Necessarily in a Rush’ to Move Fields: Insider

Perhaps it was by design that the trade market has seemingly dried up for Fields. Bears insider Courtney Cronin gave her insight on the March 15 episode of ESPN’s “Get Up.”

In her mind, Cronin anticipated that Chicago is not “necessarily in a rush” to trade the former Buckeyes star.

“As we get closer to the draft, deadlines typically speed up the action and that could very well be what happens for Justin Fields as the Bears try to find him a new home,” Cronin said.

Cronin insisted that the Bears “want to do right by Fields,” but the lack of interest caused “unforeseen” circumstances.

Instead, she hinted that Chicago might make a move either during the NFL draft or shortly after.

“Most sources I have spoken with gave the indication that they believe that somebody in the draft will not get the quarterback that they want and that could be the best time for [Bears GM] Ryan Poles to strike,” Cronin said.