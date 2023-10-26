Broncos’ Justin Simmons Sounds Off on Kareem Jackson’s Suspension

During the Denver Broncos‘ victory over the Green Bay Packers on October 22, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was ejected from the game for his illegal hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave.

NFL suspended Broncos’ safety Kareem Jackson four games. This hit was involved. pic.twitter.com/ZXnU8jyfSI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2023

Initially the NFL suspended Jackson for four games for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.

It was the second time this season that Jackson was ejected for an illegal hit during a game. The first ejection came in a Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders after a hit on tight end Logan Thomas.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Jackson had been fined four times this season for unnecessary roughness for a total of $89,670.

On October 25, Broncos safety Justin Simmons spoke to the local media in Denver and gave his real opinion on Jackson’s hit and suspension.

“I think the four-game initial ruling was a little excessive and I think the main reasoning is because they (NFL) knew there was going to be an appeal and there was going to be reduced time.” Simmons continued, “I’m not going to get into specifics, but if you go back and look at our league’s history, there’s been guys that have done worse and have gotten off with less. I’m not even talking about just in football, I’m talking about; from a domestic abuse standpoint, I’m talking about from a DUI standpoint. There’s just been things that have been done in our league that guys have been suspended on for way less.”

Jackson Isn’t a Dirty Player in his Teammates’ Eyes

After the game Simmons responded on social media to an account on X.com suggesting that Jackson should be suspended indefinitely.

“He hit him with his shoulder and hit his shoulder. Just because it “looks” bad doesn’t mean it is. We are playing football not flag,” Simmons said.

While speaking to the media on October 25, Simmons added, “Even with the letter that was sent to Kareem (from the NFL) and so many words calling him a dirty player, that bothers me. As a teammate and I’m sitting up here talking to you guys and I wouldn’t be half the player I am if it wasn’t for Kareem.”

“The whole dirty player analogy that we’re kind of trying to stick to his name and his reputation is, excuse my language, absolute bullsh**.”

On the same day, Broncos safety P.J. Locke spoke out and backed up Jackson.

“I feel like they’re treating him like a criminal. I don’t like how everybody just staining his reputation. He’s not a dirty player by any means, you know what I’m saying? He’s a captain for a reason on this team.”

Who Replaces Kareem?

Now that the Broncos will be without Jackson for two weeks, they’ll be forced to take on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills with high-powered offenses.

At the beginning of the season Jackson was fighting for playing time with Caden Sterns, but during Week 1, Sterns suffered a torn patellar tendon that is sidelining him for the rest of the season.

This now leaves the Broncos with safeties, Locke, and Delarrin Turner-Yell as the next men up to fill Jackson’s spot.

Turner-Yell has appeared in 21 games for the Broncos during his first two seasons in the NFL. He has 25 tackles in seven games this season and has one pass deflection.

Locke on the other hand played 15 snaps against the Packers and has appeared in six total games this season. So far, he’s recorded just three tackles, one pass deflection, and the game-clinching interception against Jordan Love.

With a defense that ranks 30th in passing yards allowed, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph better come up with a creative game plan to shut down Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen without his veteran starting safety.