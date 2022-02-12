Kanye West Is Interested in Buying the Denver Broncos

Many names have been floated as potential bidders for the Denver Broncos, but an unexpected contender has entered the fold, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Ye is the founder of Donda Sports. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was recently named as the President of Donda Sports.

Hollywood Unlocked obtained a statement from Donda Sports, pertaining to the hiring of Brown.

Antonio Brown joins Donda Sports where he will join Ye and Justin Laboy to bring an athlete’s perspective to all aspects of the organization. Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sport’s career. “When the game is done Donda Sports is not done with you”.

Brown tweeted that Donda Sports wants to buy the Broncos.

Donda Sports want to buy the @Broncos who with me ! — AB (@AB84) February 11, 2022

Kanye West and Donda Sports Should Be Able to Make a Strong Offer for the Broncos

A tweet from Brown does not confirm that Donda Sports will indeed make an offer to buy the team, but it cannot be ignored, either.

Donda Sports should have the capital to make a serious offer for the Broncos. There have been conflicting reports regarding Ye’s net worth, but he is a billionaire. Bloomberg estimates Ye is worth $6.6 billion, while Forbes estimates his net worth is $1.8 billion.

Ye should be able to assemble a strong ownership group, as well, if he decided to make an offer.

Roger Goodell Would Love to See a ‘Diverse Owner’ for the Broncos

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has made it clear that he would love to see the Broncos have a diverse owner. Goodell said the following regarding the situation during a press conference in Los Angeles:

We would love to see a diverse owner of the team. Whether that’s a person of color, or a female, or a Black man — we think that would be a really positive step for us. And something we’ve encouraged. And one of the reasons we’ve reached out to find candidates who can do that. The Broncos are selling the team, not the NFL. We would have approval rights. But I think we’ll be very clear, and we have already been clear with the Broncos that [diversity] is something we would seek to have in the ownership.

As Goodell stated, he has reached out to diverse candidates to buy the team, including media tycoon Byron Allen. Allen said Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reached out to him, according to Bloomberg.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft came to me in November of 2019 and asked me to take a good look at buying an NFL team.

Brown tweeted for the NFL to call Ye.

NFL CALL YE — AB (@AB84) February 11, 2022

Another potential Broncos’ owner is Alec Gores. Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported Gores is part of a group planning to make a bid on the team.

According to Forbes, Gores has a net worth of $2.7 billion.