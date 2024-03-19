NFL Draft Guru Mel Kiper Has Broncos Taking QB With ‘Drew Brees’ Potential

Following the first wave of free agency, the Denver Broncos did not add a quarterback to compete with Jarrett Stidham.

The inaction from the front office has left fans wondering how the team will replace Russell Wilson next season. In his latest mock draft, NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has the Broncos taking a QB with possible “Drew Brees” potential for head coach Sean Payton.

Kiper mocked Oregon signal caller Bo Nix to Denver with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“Nix isn’t going to be for every team, but Payton might see a little Drew Brees in him,” Kiper wrote in his March 19 mock draft. “He’s a super-fast processor who can make every throw and was one of the most productive passers in college football the past two seasons.”

Nix had 74 touchdown passes to just 10 interceptions in 27 games with the Ducks. He completed an NCAA-record 77.4% of his passes and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 45-3 during the 2023 campaign.

Kiper mentioned the Oregon offense “relied on quick strikes” and Nix “wasn’t often asked to push the ball downfield.”

According to Kiper, Nix ranked 120th out of 125 FBS quarterbacks in air yards per attempt (6.3). However, Kiper acknowledged the Broncos drafting Nix could have its benefits.

“Taking Nix in Round 1 would be a way for the Broncos to try to snag a franchise quarterback, and if they moved down a few spots, they could regain some valuable capital. But again, they have to really believe in his potential to do it,” Kiper wrote.

Nix Mocked Again to Broncos in Updated 2024 Mock Draft

Great minds seemingly think alike; that was what happened with Kiper and ESPN insider Field Yates.

Yates originally had the Broncos selecting Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold in his March 14 mock draft predicting the top-15 picks of the 2024 NFL draft.

Given the flurry of moves across the NFL, Yates updated his draft with Denver taking Nix at No. 12.

“Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this scenario, and with Denver not scheduled to pick again until the third round, it must act decisively to add one now,” Yates wrote in his updated March 16 mock draft. “The Broncos have not addressed the quarterback spot in any way this offseason — they are currently slated to start Jarrett Stidham — and Nix’s blend of accuracy, processing speed and mobility makes him an intriguing option.”

The insider added that he envisions Nix “would help get things back on track” in the Mile High City.

NFC Team Acquiring Another 1st-Rounder Could Hurt Broncos in NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings might have complicated the Broncos’ quest to add a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.

Minnesota acquired the No. 23 pick from the Houston Texans in a trade on March 15. Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, the move might signal the Vikings’ intentions of trading up in the first round.

“The deal preserved the Vikings’ own first-round pick, No. 11, which they could in theory package with the No. 23 pick to move up in the round, Seifert wrote in a March 15 article.

Quarterback is a necessity for Minnesota as the team only has Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall rostered.

Denver could be out of luck if the Vikings follow through on packaging the picks. With the draft just over a month away, how aggressive Payton and the front office will be is uncertain.