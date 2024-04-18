Peyton Manning Sends Strong Message on Sean Payton, Broncos’ Draft Plans

The last Denver Broncos quarterback to throw for at least 4,000 yards was Peyton Manning.

But the Hall-of-Famer who also delivered the franchise’s most recent Super Bowl victory hasn’t suited up since the 2015 season. The Broncos have had 12 starting quarterbacks since then, including Russell Wilson.

His release this offseason leaves a void at the most important position on the field. Whether or not the Broncos use the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 draft to address it is unclear.

Whoever they select needs to be an impact player though, and Manning weighed in on that fact.

“Obviously next Thursday’s important,’’ Manning said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on April 17. “It’s always important but I think it’s critical for the Broncos, especially to see where we’re going. I think it will say a lot about how our team is going to start out.

Sam thinks the Broncos get aggressive in this mock draft and have them trading up to select Jayden Daniels 👀@PFF_Sam | @PFF_Steve pic.twitter.com/IcMCnnmszn — PFF NFL Podcast (@PFFNFLPod) April 15, 2024

“I’m a big believer in Sean (Payton, the head coach) and what he can do. I know he and George (Paton, the general manager) have a good plan going into Thursday. I don’t have any inside knowledge. But I’m pulling hard for the team. Obviously, there’s been some change, some turnover and that can be exciting.”

Offseason Turnover Means ‘Opportunity’ for Broncos

Wilson is the most significant loss. But he is far from the only one, with veteran safety Justin Simmons cut this offseason

The Broncos also traded former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns.

If that weren’t enough, Courtland Sutton is holding out for a new contract as he enters the last year of a four-year, $60.8 million contract. Meanwhile, Garett Bolles is attending voluntary workouts this week but is heading into the final year of his four-year, $68 million pact.

“It’s an opportunity for some other guys to have a chance to step up,” Manning said, “we’ll see what happens next Thursday.”

The Broncos may not have the opportunity to select a quarterback. In that case, they should still land a blue-chip player at No. 12 overall. With a potential run on quarterbacks pushing other talent down the draft board, they could have several options.

Broncos Predicted to Select UCLA’s Laiatu Latu

NFL.com’s Peter Schrager projects the Broncos to land UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who recorded 13.0 sacks last season and 23.5 sacks over the last two campaigns.

“Viewed by many as the best pure pass rusher in the draft, Latu absolutely could end up in Denver if the board falls this way,” Schrager wrote on April 16. “The Broncos would, of course, love to move up and get a top-four quarterback, but I just don’t think they have the ammunition. They’d have to really love Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. to take either at No. 12 overall. (Like really, REALLY love.) So Latu’s the prediction here”

Latu has a significant injury history.

He medically retired before the 2020 season with a neck injury while a member of the Washington Huskies only to undergo a fusion, gain medical clearance, and return to the field with the Bruins in 2022.

For the Broncos, the question would have to be whether or not it would be any riskier to take their shot on one of Nix or Penix at this spot.

A trade back to a more palatable slot for either passer could be an ideal scenario.