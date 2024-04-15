Broncos Teammate Sends Strong Message on Jarrett Stidham Amid QB Speculation

Denver Broncos offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey is a big believer in the plan General Manager George Paton and Head Coach Sean Payton are working through.

That includes the possibility that Jarrett Stidham could be QB1 come Week 1.

The Broncos are doing their due diligence on this year’s crop of quarterback prospects. And both Paton and Payton have acknowledged an interest in the group. Payton has gone on record to say a trade up for a quarterback is realistic during the owners meeting in Orlando in March.

If the Broncos are unable to find a trade partner and it is Stidham barking out calls in 2024, McGlinchey is fine with that.

“I love Stidy,’’ McGlinchey said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on April 14. “I think he’s a very capable player – he’s actually more than that; he’s a good football player. He’s made of the right stuff. He’s a competitor. He’s a leader. And I think he’s just been waiting for his shot to see what he can do.

I see you, @Jarrett_Stidham. And for my #Texas followers, that’s former Horn Lil’Jordan Humphrey with the TD reception. pic.twitter.com/Jb6D3bZSE1 — Blake Munroe (@BlakeMunroeOTF) December 31, 2023

“I’ve seen Jarrett play well almost every chance he’s gotten the chance to do so. And I wouldn’t expect anything to change moving into this season. I’m excited for him. I’m excited for the opportunity he’s going to have to compete to lead our football team. I can’t speak to what we’re going to do in the draft. I don’t know our plans are, but if it is Stidy, myself and the rest of our team truly believes in him and we’re going to play our (butts) off for him.”

The Broncos would be putting a lot of faith into a relatively unknown commodity.

Lack of Experience Belies ‘Confident’ Jarrett Stidham as Broncos Starter

Stidham, 27, has a 1-3 record as a starter in four NFL seasons split between the Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots. He has only started for the Broncos and Raiders, however.

He completed 60.6% of his passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception with all of his stats coming in his two starts (out of three appearances) this past season.

The Broncos went 1-1 in those games.

“I’m very confident that I can be the guy for us next year. I have no doubts about that,” Stidham told reporters on January 8. “I’m going to continue to continue to work as hard as possible this offseason and learn as much as possible, and that sort of thing. So I’m excited for the opportunity for sure.”

Stidham’s confidence is only as good as that of the coaching staff in him, though. And Payton and Paton have been rather open about their desires. Payton, for one, once projected a solid ceiling for the former fourth-round pick.

Sean Payton Takes Measured Approach to Jarrett Stidham

“I think he’s young, but I think he’s someone that we had a good grade on coming out,” Payton said, per Pro Football Talk in March 2023. “We like the player. … He’s smart at the line of scrimmage.”

“There were a handful of No. 2s that I had worked with or we felt comfortable with, but in this case I think it’s a No. 2 that his arrow is moving in a direction where we think he can become an NFL starter, so the evaluation was pretty crystal clear for all of us. I think he’s going to be someone who’s great in the room. He’s smart. So quietly that was an important signing for us.”

Faced with an opportunity to either stand on that initial assertion or replace Stidham with a rookie just one year later, Payton spoke differently about his incumbent quarterback.

“He’s definitely competing to be the starter. I don’t think we have a term ‘driver seat’ really,” Payton said at the owners meeting. “He is going to compete for that position. I know he’s anxious and excited to do that, and I’m sure there’ll be other candidates that will be competing with him.”

The only other quarterback on the roster is Ben DiNucci, who is even less experienced.

Payton’s history suggests a better chance of the Broncos adding a veteran option than a rookie. His comments about the possibility of a trade suggest otherwise.