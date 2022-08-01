Broncos CB Thinks Denver Has Top Defense

The Denver Broncos finished last season with the third best scoring defense in the NFL with Vic Fangio calling the plays. Before last season, Denver last ranked in the top five dating back to 2016. Now in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, one certain Bronco thinks the Broncos what it takes to have one of the best defenses again.

Denver cornerback Michael Ojemudia joined 104.3 The Fan over the weekend and was asked how he thinks this defense stacks up against the rest of the teams in the AFC West.

“I think we’re the best.” Ojemudia said. “Led by Justin (Simmons) and Kareem (Jackson) and Pat (Surtain II) and all those guys. I think top down, we’re just really hungry and we’re going to put the best body of work together.”

When asked if he was scared of the other teams, Ojemudia confidently responded, “Not at all.”

Ojemudia only made one start last season after he was pushed down the depth chart behind Patrick Surtain, Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, and Bryce Callahan. The 2020 third-round pick suffered a hamstring injury and started the season on the injured reserve before only appearing in two games.

The Stacked AFC West

Denver wasn’t the only team that improved on defense in their division by signing Randy Gregory, D.J. Jones, and K’Wuan Williams.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who ranked 29th in points allowed last season, didn’t lose any big-time players in the offseason. Instead, the Chargers added linebackers Khalil Mack and Kyle Van Noy to bring some more depth to the edge and pair up with Joey Bosa.

Cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan also signed with the baby blue and yellow to bring some more experience to the secondary with safety Derwin James and second-year cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders added pass rusher Chandler Jones to help Maxx Crosby out on the opposite side.

For a team that ranked 26th in points allowed last season, Las Vegas lost quite of bit on defense with the losses of Yannick Ngakoue, Nick Kwiatkoski, Cory Littleton, and Carl Nassib.

Kansas City was very similar to the Raiders on defense in the offseason.

The Chiefs lost safety Tyrann Mathieu and pass rusher Melvin Ingram, but they did add 25-year-old safety Justin Reid.

Even though the Chiefs finished with a top-10 scoring defense, Kansas City didn’t feel like they needed to go out and make dramatic moves to their defense.

Insight From Camp

The Denver defense continues to look dominant after the first five days of training camp.

Patrick Surtain ll is ready to take that next step in becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. In the two most recent practices, Surtain has made big-time pass deflections against Denver’s No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Denver is still looking for one tight end to stand out. In a perfect world, Albert Okwuegbunam and rookie Greg Dulcich would be the top two guys for the Broncos. Instead, it’s been veterans Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson.

Saubert has caught multiple touchdowns in camp so far and Tomlinson has caught plenty of passes from Russell Wilson despite everyone calling him the team’s blocking tight end.

Denver also just pulled their speedy wide receiver K.J. Hamler of the PUP list and had him practice for the first time today.

It’s clear Javonte Williams is the number one running back in this offense, but Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone are getting plenty of first team reps as well. After 900 yards on the ground as a rookie, everyone is excited to see what Williams can do in a zone blocking scheme.

Last but not least, Russell Wilson. The former Super Bowl champion has looked just fine at best during camp so far. Wilson nearly threw an interception to Josey Jewell over the middle today when targeting Jerry Jeudy and would’ve been sacked during the same team period.

Wilson’s deep ball hasn’t looked great at all. Of the deep balls he has thrown, many of them have been underthrown. Something to keep an eye on as training camp and the preseason move forward.