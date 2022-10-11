More Broncos’ Fans Are Watching Games This Season

Despite the worrisome start to the season, Colorado sports fans are locked on to their televisions so far this season. The 2-3 Denver Broncos have been mainly a source of frustration for dedicated orange and blue supporters, but they haven’t stopped watching every minute of it.

An NFL market-by-market breakdown was released this week by the Sports Business Journal that highlights approximately how many viewers in each team’s city are watching their local teams. Through the first four weeks of the regular season, roughly 35,000 more Denver-area viewers had Broncos’ games on television, than the previous year’s first four games. Viewership rose from approximately 405,000 Denver metro area viewers to 440,000 viewers, an overall increase of 9%.

NFL TV Markets With The Biggest Changes

Cincinnati Bengals fans are, understandably, much more invested in their team’s start to the season this year than in 2021. A local increase of 33% was noted by the report, the largest percentage increase in professional football cities. Buffalo and Detroit both increased by 23%. Los Angeles Rams’ fans saw a 19% rise, while the Minneapolis-area has 11% more folks watching this year’s Vikings’ team. Both Philadelphia and New York’s Giants have seen a 10% increase and the Broncos and New York Jets are up 9%.

The Los Angeles Chargers, a team with a lot of hype headed into the 2022 season, have seen a significant drop in LA viewership, down 29%. The departure of Russell Wilson appears to have affected Seattle viewers, down 17%. Houston has decreased 16%, Cleveland is down 15% and Boston-area Patriots fans have seen a 9% drop.

Why Are There More Eyes On This Year’s Broncos Team?

There’s one glaringly easy answer. Russell Wilson’s arrival. In addition to the quarterback change, a new head coach and a slew of exciting young players had Mile High City fans ready for some football this fall. In addition to the excitement around the team, the Denver television market has likely been helped by a number of prime-time games so far. Denver has played in all three night game slots through five weeks, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football.

Finally, an outside-the-box thought on the Denver sports community as a hole. Are the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche playing a factor? Denver is far from the country’s most depressed sports cities, with a Super Bowl win still in the rearview mirror. But, five straight losing seasons has been a tough pill to swallow. The Nuggets have been a fun ticket, but are yet to put together a post-season run worthy of getting the entire city into a frenzy. And the Rockies, well, they’re the Rockies. So is it possible the Avalanche pumped some new life into the community’s athletic excitement level? It certainly didn’t hurt things.

The Broncos have yet another prime time showing in Week 6 as they travel to Los Angeles to battle the AFC West rival Chargers. Week 8 features an early morning stand-alone London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Late this season there are even more stand-alone viewership chances to catch Denver. A Sunday night home game against the Chiefs and holiday games on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.