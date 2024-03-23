Broncos GM Follows Up on Dynamic Quarterback Ahead of 2024 Draft

The Denver Broncos are making the rounds ahead of the 2024 draft as expected this offseason, getting eyes on prospects across the country as pro days sweep the nation.

Denver had scouts at the pro days of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and his USC counterpart, Caleb Williams. There were other prospects on hand, but the quarterbacks were the headliners to be sure.

The Broncos stepped up their level of participation for Michigan’s pro day though.

Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy posted a list of attendees at the glorified workout, and among them was none other than Broncos general manager George Paton.

While Paton was but one of nine general managers in attendance, his being there stands out when juxtaposed against the previous two exhibitions from Nix and Williams. It also follows a pattern of potential interest in McCarthy, specifically from Paton.

Paton confirmed his intention to meet with McCarthy at the scouting combine in February.

“It was awesome,” McCarthy told reporters on March 1 of the meeting. “Coach Payton’s energy, coach [Davis] Webb, coach [Joe] Lombardi. It was just really great to be in that room with them and go through tape. It was honestly a really fun time, so it was a blessing to just pick their brains a little bit and have them just shoot me questions left and right. And, yeah, really enjoyed it.”

Asked what he thought of potentially playing for Payton specifically if the Broncos draft him, McCarthy pointed to their shared midwestern roots.

“Fellow Illinois guy, absolutely it would be an honor to play for him,” McCarthy said. “Just everything about this process has been so great, and any team who selects me, it would be an honor.”

McCarthy has notably drawn comparisons to former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees with the added dynamic of plus athleticism for the position.

That makes the key Broncos figure not in attendance stand out even more.

Sean Payton’s Absence Could Telegraph Broncos’ Draft Plans

If their level of attendance has revealed anything, it could be that Payton has yet to fall in love with any of the prospects, at least not enough to attend Nix or Williams’ respective pro days. He said on “Up & Adams” on February 9 that he was looking to do that at every position.

The latter could be the Broncos accepting the reality that the Chicago Bears are virtual locks to select Williams.

Payton has previously raved about Williams as a prospect.

Paton was motivated enough to witness McCarthy in person after not attending Nix or Williams’ pro days. It could also be a matter of location, with both Nix and Williams – and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. playing much closer to home.

Still, McCarthy’s championship pedigree and the lofty praise he has drawn during the pre-draft process make him a name to watch as the draft draws near (April 25).

Penix’s pro day is slated for March 28, the same day as North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Who the Broncos decide to send to each showcase – if they send anyone of note at all – will be something to watch. Their previous trade sending Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns could have them poised to make a splash.

Broncos Scout More Than Quarterbacks at Michigan Pro Day

Paton was not alone in Ann Arbor to see the draft prospects. Broncos staffers joined him to get a glimpse of the Wolverines’ offensive linemen.

Michigan had six offensive linemen on hand for the workout. Each of Karsen Barnhart, LaDarius Henderson, Trente Jones, Trevor Keegan, Drake Nugent, and Zak Zinter could hear their names called during the draft.

Pro Football Focus projects them to all be Day 3 selections.

That could play into the Broncos’ hands since they don’t have a second-round pick. They only have one pick in the top 50 of the draft. They could have even less if they trade up for a QB.