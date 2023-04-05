Pro Bowl Quarterback Linked to Broncos Via Trade: Analyst

The Denver Broncos have been linked to 2021 Pro Bowl quarterback Mac Jones in a trade by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin — this in the wake of reports that Jones landed in Bill Belichick’s doghouse due to seeking help outside the organization during the 2022 season amidst struggles.

“(Denver’s) tied to Russell Wilson through 2023 (and would have to eat lots of money to dump him in 2024), but new coach Sean Payton has already hinted that new No. 2 Jarrett Stidham is a candidate for future starting reps,” Benjamin prefaced before saying, “Why wouldn’t he unturn every stone as he looks to revive the franchise, especially considering he was admittedly high on Jones as a prospect while coaching the Saints? Stylistically, the QB’s short-area efficiency is at least a little reminiscent of Drew Brees.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Belichick’s plan to trade Jones away during the 2023 offseason on April 4.

“Following the posting of the item regarding the lingering tension between coach Bill Belichick and the 2021 first-rounder, more information has trickled in,” Florio said. “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Belichick has shopped Jones to multiple teams during the 2023 offseason. Obviously, a trade hasn’t occurred yet. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. A team hoping to draft a quarterback could pivot to Jones, if that team doesn’t get the guy it wants.”

Broncos AFC West Rival a Top Mac Jones Landing Spot

One of the Broncos’ AFC West rivals, the Raiders, was also mentioned by Benjamin as a potential Jones landing spot due to the lack of other veteran quarterbacks in Las Vegas’ quarterback room besides the recently signed but often injury-prone Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Josh McDaniels has already rebuilt the Patriots’ old QB room in Las Vegas, swapping out Derek Carr for Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer this offseason,” Benjamin prefaced before asking, “Why not complete the effort? Garoppolo will make low-end starter money as Carr’s immediate replacement, but he’s far from a safe bet to stay on the field before his contract becomes very expendable in 2024. Jones, meanwhile, could be kept in waiting through 2025 on his rookie deal, and his ties to team brass are undeniable: he was drafted No. 15 overall in New England when McDaniels was the Patriots’ coordinator and general Dave Ziegler served as Belichick’s director of player personnel.”

Jones, according to Benjamin, could be a backup plan for the Raiders if a suitable option under center isn’t available to them at the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

” If the Raiders can’t make a QB splash early in the draft, at No. 7, they could pivot to ensure McDaniels has yet another veteran worthy of his system,” Benjamin wrote.

Mac Jones ‘Wouldn’t Fetch Premium Return Via Trade’

What makes Jones a feasible option for the Broncos is the potentially low cost it’d take to acquire the Patriots quarterback in a trade. Benjamin feels that Jones “wouldn’t fetch a premium return via trade.”

“Even at 24, as a former top-15 pick and Pro Bowl selection, Jones probably wouldn’t fetch a premium return via trade,” Benjamin wrote. “He was solid but unspectacular as a rookie, then regressed in an injury-riddled 2022 campaign, in which he threw 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions during a 6-8 stretch as the starter.”

The Broncos gave up two first-round picks and two second-round picks to acquire Russell Wilson, so Denver doesn’t have many assets to give — making Jones realistic if tensions continue to rise between himself and the Patriots brain trust.