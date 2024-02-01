Proposed Broncos Trade Ships Former 1st-Round Pick for Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

The Denver Broncos could use more options.

They are $25.5 million over the salary cap, per Sportrac, an apparent need for a new quarterback, and have just two (out of a possible five) selections in the top 100 picks of the 2024 draft. That includes the No. 12 overall pick.

The top options could all be gone in the top 10. And the second tier of quarterbacks may not be worthy of a first-round pick — especially one in the top half of the draft.

But the Bleacher Report Scouting Department suggests a hypothetical trade to address the issue.

Broncos get:

– Josh Sweat

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 22 overall)

– 2024 fifth-round pick (No. 143 via NYJ)

Eagles get:

– Patrick Surtain II

“According to [NBC Sports’ Mike] Florio, the Broncos weren’t willing to move Surtain without a ‘major haul,’” the B/R Scouting Department wrote on January 29. “A pass-rusher like Sweat and a first-round pick might qualify.”

“Denver’s looming decision on Russell Wilson and potential pursuit of a replacement quarterback could make the Broncos more willing to trade for draft capital now.”

Surtain, 23, is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection.

Play

He has seven career interceptions and has never allowed better than 59% of the passes thrown his way to be completed, per Pro Football Reference.

The No. 9 overall pick of the draft in 2021, he is in the final year of a four-year, $20 million rookie scale contract. Denver still has his fifth-year option to keep him under team control. However, the cost rises from a $6.7 million cap hit in 2024 to $18.4 million in 2025, per Over The Cap.

Josh Sweat’s Potential Fit With Broncos if Traded

Sweat, 27, is in the final year of a three-year, $40 million contract. His 6.5 sacks last season were a step back from the career-high 11.0 he posted in 2022. And even the 7.5 sacks he recorded as a Pro Bowler in 2021.

The Broncos got 8.5 sacks from Jonathon Cooper and another 8.0 sacks from Nik Bonitto. Both players are under 27 years old and under contract for next season.

That could make this trade less attractive without a clear need and Sweat needing a new deal.

Unless, of course, the Broncos believe it could let them move up for a quarterback. Denver could also select one of this draft class’ top corners with one of their first-round picks in this scenario. Expecting someone of Surtain’s ilk is unlikely, though.

Other Paths to Mulitple 1st-Round Picks

Bleacher Report offered several other potential packages, including one that would have sent Surtain to the San Franciso 49ers for the latter’s first-round pick and linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

That package would leave them with either the No. 31 or No. 32 overall pick. They could still be out of range for a quarterback. It could prevent them from packaging their No. 12 pick to move up for their potential quarterback of the future.

Greenlaw will also need a new contract next offseason and plays a non-premium position.

Another package would see the Broncos package the No. 12 pick with the No. 76 overall pick and veteran left tackle Garett Bolles for the No. 7 overall pick from the Tennessee Titans.

The Broncos would also receive the No. 145 overall pick in that hypothetical trade scenario. But the idea of losing their left tackle without a true replacement plan is a less-than-deal setup, especially for a rookie quarterback.