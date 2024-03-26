Broncos Meet With Self-Proclaimed ‘Hybrid’ Prospect Ahead of 2024 Draft

The Denver Broncos are exploring all of their options ahead of the draft.

Their efforts could see them tap into an unconventional pipeline, albeit one that has grown in popularity in recent years.

“This is a fun one: Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, one of the more high-profile international names in the International Player Pathway Program, is visiting the #Broncos today and the #Chiefs tomorrow, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on March 25. “He spent last week with the #Browns and #Jets.”

There have been several former rugby players to make the transition to the NFL, though most have been punters.

Rees-Zammit is aiming for a less beaten path.

The NFL released a full list of players invited to participate in the 2024 International Pathway Program. It included fellow rugby player Harry Mallinder (kicker/punter). The list also shows Rees-Zammit as a running back and wide receiver prospect.

Welsh rugby union star Louis Rees-Zammit running routes. pic.twitter.com/8OcKVbJGMR — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 20, 2024

“I would love to return kicks,” Rees-Zammit said, per WalesOnline.co’s Glen Williams on January 19. “That is something I love to do in rugby. In terms of a position, in rugby I want the ball at all times. So, I think it would be somewhere on the offence, running back, receiver, a bit of a hybrid. Whatever I get told, I will do.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time for me, especially as I’m pretty much the same age as players coming out of college so I have time to learn the game and learn those skills.”

Broncos Could Tap Into NFL’s Budding International Pipeline

The NFL International Pathway Program began in 2017. It has helped launch careers for players like Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata and Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson, among others.

This season, the NFL has granted teams a 17th spot on the practice squad for international players.

Rees-Zammit, 23, announced he was leaving Gloucester of the Rugby union in January.

He was set for selection to the Welsh roster for the Six Nations Championship. The tournament begins at the end of March 30 with a matchup between Rees-Zammit’s native Wales and the country he played in, England.

After four years in pro rugby, Rees-Zammit couldn’t pass on the opportunity to play in the NFL.

“I have had the incredible honor of playing rugby for my country which, as a proud Welshman, I’ve never taken for granted,” Rees-Zammit said, per the Associated Press’ Steve Douglas on January 16.

“However, I believe that this is the right time for me to realize another professional goal of playing American football in the U.S. Those opportunities don’t come around very often.”

The Broncos are already contending with the Chiefs, Browns and Jets. But Rapoport updated the list to include an NFC rival while noting that Rees-Zammit has hired representation.

“Louis Rees-Zammit, who is visiting the #Chiefs today and the #Packers Thursday, has hired Kim Miale of Roc Nation to represent him,” Rapoport reported on March 26, including a statement from the prospect about “bridging the game between the agency’s branches.

Broncos Attend Potential Day 2 Draft Pick’s Pro Day

One of Rees-Zammit’s defining traits is his speed. The Broncos kept with that theme, attending Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley’s pro day, per Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy on March 25.

A 5-foot-11 senior, Corley ran in the “mid-4.4 range” according to Nagy. Nagy also noted Broncos wide receivers coach Keary Colbert attended the workout.

Corley could be an option for the Broncos on Day 2 of the draft, which begins on April 25.