NFL Fans Went Berserk on Russell Wilson After 3-Interception Game

In Week 13, the Denver Broncos lost for the first time since an October 12 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Turnovers prevented the Broncos from mounting a second-half comeback against the Houston Texans.

NFL fans were quick to blame quarterback Russell Wilson for the loss. Wilson threw three interceptions after halftime and fans took to social media to voice their frustrations.

“Can’t wait to hear the excuses for Russell Wilson when he had 3 ints and lost the Broncos the game, can’t blame the defense today. I wonder who Bronco fans will try and scapegoat and not just blame the QB making 250 million dollars,” one fan posted to X, formerly Twitter, on December 3.

Cant wait to hear the excuses for Russell Wilson when he had 3 ints and lost the Broncos the game , cant blame the defense today. I wonder who Bronco fans will try and scapegoat and not just blame the QB making 250 million dollars — Yo (@NflandNbafan2) December 3, 2023

The veteran quarterback led a potential game-winning drive with the Broncos down 22-17. Denver went on a 14-play, 72-yard drive, which ended in a Wilson interception with nine seconds left to play.

Wilson had not thrown an interception during the team’s five-game winning streak. Houston cornerback Derek Stingley intercepted Wilson twice. Another fan thought the Texans’ second-year defender prematurely ended the quarterback’s brief resurgence.

“Derek Stingley just retired Russell Wilson’s fake revival.”

Derek Stingley just retired Russell Wilson's fake revival. — Seth Payne (@SethCPayne) December 3, 2023

Two other fans poked fun at Wilson by referencing his infamous goal-line interception that lost the 2015 Super Bowl for the Seattle Seahawks.

“Worst game losing INT in the opponent’s end zone that Russell Wilson has ever had IMO.”

Worst game losing INT in the opponent's end zone that Russell Wilson has ever had IMO — Barry (@BarryOnHere) December 3, 2023

“Russell Wilson if the object of the sport was throwing game-losing red zone INTs,” the fan posted with a picture of Tom Brady flashing his seven Super Bowl rings.

Russell Wilson if the object of the sport was throwing game losing redzone INTs pic.twitter.com/H9iujPqbi8 — Gary Treeman (@PurpyNFL) December 3, 2023

Wilson and the Broncos have a chance at redemption in Week 14 when they face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Broncos Writer Gets Honest About Russell Wilson: ‘Not Worth the Contract Extension’ Following Wilson’s meltdown in Houston, one Broncos writer got brutally honest about the quarterback. The writer went as far as saying Wilson was “not worth the contract extension.” Amir Farrell of Predominantly Orange believes head coach Sean Payton has learned all he could about Wilson’s limitations. “Stats can be a bit misleading sometimes,” Farrell wrote in his article published December 4. “And while his eye-opening ratio can be a bit surprising to some, it is fairly reflective of how the veteran quarterback has played through 12 games — mostly conservative check-downs and screens to his three running backs and his weekly red zone touchdown passes to wide receiver Courtland Sutton.” Through 27 starts in Denver, Wilson has thrown for over 300 yards just three times. He has also been held under 200 yards passing in seven of his last eight starts. Farrell acknowledges Wilson’s list of weaknesses is “much longer than his strengths.” “His overall vision of the field seems too blurred at times and often aims his eyes at the line of scrimmage too quickly when pressure finds its way toward him. His processing and anticipation have undoubtedly taken a massive decline in the last two seasons and are a major sign of regression at this point in his career,” Farrell wrote. Wilson’s future will “ultimately come down to the final five games of the season,” whether or not Denver makes the playoffs.

Russell Wilson Delivers Message to Broncos Country: ‘I Got to Play Cleaner’

Wilson was reflective about his three-interception showing against the Texans when speaking to reporters.

“That was a great game, back and forth,” Wilson said in his December 3 postgame interview. “We felt like we were coming out on top, and I think that more than anything else, I got to play cleaner. We all got to be better, but I got to play cleaner.

The star quarterback turned the ball over on three of Denver’s last four possessions. Wilson’s first interception occurred with the Broncos down 16-10 with 1:04 left in the third quarter.

Houston capitalized on the turnover by driving 21 yards down the field in four plays to go up 22-10.

Wilson lamented the missed opportunities but maintained a positive outlook ahead of the final five games.

“The defense did a great job of keeping us in there and battling, and then in the second half, we started to get going, especially in the late third, middle of the fourth quarter. The reality is we got to be better. I got to start with me being better. And I’m looking forward to getting back to work,” Wilson said.