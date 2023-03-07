Fans List Russell Wilson Among Worst Broncos Contracts Ever

The DNVR Broncos Twitter account asked NFL fans what the worst contract in the history of Denver’s professional football franchise was, and unsurprisingly, one of the most popular answers was Russell Wilson. The 34-year-old signed an extension for $245 million that includes $165 million guaranteed per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on September 1, 2022, before he played a regular season game for the Broncos.

Several fans immediately though of Wilson when the Broncos fan page floated the question to Twitter:

The current QB contract. — JoshBrunsvig (@MileHighAtHeart) March 7, 2023

Russ — Troy Weezy (@troyweezy22) March 7, 2023

Russell Wilson — Daniel (@dannyirish91) March 7, 2023

I think Russ, we could’ve use any QB for last year W’s record and wait for a great young QB this year or next, or go all in for Burrow. But let’s hope he can turn around things next season. — Jacob 🐯🙏🏻 (@Jacob65982791) March 7, 2023

Although Wilson is signed through the 2028 season, the 2023 season is reportedly being seen as an audition year under new head coach Sean Payton.

Ja’Wuan James Most Popular Choice For Worst Broncos Contract

Wilson certainly had plenty of fans calling him the owner of the biggest albatross in Broncos history, but there was one who received even more criticism as the worst contract the Denver front office has ever signed off on: Ja’Wuan James. The 2014 first-round NFL draft pick signed a four-year, $51 million deal but played a total of three games.

James received a litany of replies that believed he is the biggest mistake the Broncos have ever made in free agency:

Juwan James — Jordanthelam19 (@jordanthelam19) March 7, 2023

Ja’Wuan James, based on what I’ve seen in my lifetime. — Connor Reynolds (@DaRealConMan) March 7, 2023

His name is JuWaan James — BroncosBonkers (@BonkersBroncos) March 7, 2023

Juwan James — Dane Wimmer (@wimmer30) March 7, 2023

Juwan James hands down — abraham sanchez (@DVOAbe) March 7, 2023

Juwan James — Bryan B (@BBofLA) March 7, 2023

Jawan James’s Contract. And no it’s not Russell Wilson’s contract. — Leroy Williams (@LeroyWi96701131) March 7, 2023

James went down Week 1 of the 2019 season with a knee injury during a 24-16 loss to the Raiders and would only play in twice more (Week 8, Week 13) during his time in Denver. The offensive tackle then opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and would tear his Achilles on May 4, 2021. James was released 10 days later.

Analyst: Denver Re-signed Russell Wilson When They Didn’t Have To

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones believes buyer’s remorse could be setting in for the Broncos front office since there wasn’t a need to re-sign Wilson to such a massive extension since they could’ve recouped cap space in the case the experiment failed. Jones said there’s now no good way to dump Wilson’s deal.

The CBS analyst broke down what Denver could’ve done instead. “Had the Broncos left Wilson’s contract intact instead of giving him an extension, there would have been the option to pick up $27 million in 2023 cap space by walking away during the offseason,” Jones wrote. “I suspect Wilson would have gotten a second season in Denver anyway because of his massive acquisition cost.”

Now, Wilson is stuck on the Broncos’ books for the next half-decade. It’s unclear if he’ll see his contract to its natural conclusion, but it doesn’t look likely at this point.