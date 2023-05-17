Analyst Lauds Sean Payton’s Viral Moment With Broncos QB Signing

Sean Payton had a viral moment involving Broncos quarterback signing Ben DiNucci — one in which he joked on May 13 to reporters about how Denver owner Greg Penner has a job available for DiNucci after throwing an interception during training camp.

Sean Payton on Drew Sanders pick 6 off DiNucci. #9sports pic.twitter.com/aSwHaO3z5C — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 13, 2023

“Unfortunately for Ben DiNucci it was his first interception,” Payton said. “And there was more to that interception if you looked at it. It was a good play by Sanders. It was right in front of Greg Penner. I was telling Greg before practice how this Ben DiNucci was doing well. I told Ben, I said, ‘You know, he owns Walmart. If it doesn’t work out here, I’m sure there’s a greeting opportunity somewhere at one of his local stores.'”

OutKick’s Mark Harris lauded Payton for his encouragement, or threat, depending on how you look at it, saying it was “great stuff.”

“Just great, great stuff from Payton,” Harris prefaced before saying, “You have to appreciate him keeping things light but also getting across a message to his QB battling for a roster spot.”

Broncos Quarterback Signing Had Standout Campaign in XFL

DiNucci is one of 18 (as of this writing) XFL players to have signed a contract in the NFL. During his one season in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s revived spring league that originally was launched in 2001 by Vince McMahon, DiNucci led the Seattle Sea Dragons to a 7-3 record.

Finally getting an extended look under center after just one start in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Dallas Cowboys, DiNucci had 2,671 passing yards on 242 completions (374 attempts) to go along with 20 touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns. He did, however, like during training camp in front of Payton and Paton, throw to the other team as well — 13 times to be exact, in 10 games.

DiNucci was one of two XFL players to sign with the Broncos. The other, running back Jacques Patrick, also signed after a 2023 season in which he amassed 443 rushing yards and five touchdowns for the 3-7 San Antonio Brahmas.

Broncos’ XFL Signings Can Make Team Says Analyst

Predominantly Orange’s Javier Ascoli went out on a limb and said that both of the Broncos’ signings from the XFL, DiNucci and Patrick, could end up making Denver’s roster ahead of the 2023 regular season.

“Both DiNucci and Patrick became the first two XFL players from the 2023 season to get NFL contracts, and both could end up making the Broncos’ 53-man roster,” Ascoli wrote. “DiNucci could compete with Jarrett Guarantano for the third-string quarterback, depending on how well he does during training camp and preseason games. Patrick is a running back that can play at the full back position too, if he wants to make the 53-man roster behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine, he will also need to showcase it during camps and preseason games.”

In discussing Patrick’s chances of sticking with the Mile High franchise, Ascoli added a qualifier regarding Williams’ injury status.

“If Javonte Williams starts the season on the PUP list, Patrick will have better chances to make the team,” Ascoli wrote.