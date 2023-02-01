Sean Payton’s Contract Between $17-20 million, Report

The Denver Broncos made sure to take care of Sean Payton for becoming the 20th head coach of the franchise.

The full details of Payton’s contract are unknown, but the deal will be for at least five years and a salary estimated around $17-20 million a year, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Payton’s contract ranks among the highest in the NFL for a head coach. Bill Belichick in New England reportedly makes around $20 million, with Pete Carroll in Seattle at $15 million and Sean McVay in Los Angeles at around $14 million. All gentlemen share the commonality of winning at least one Lombardi Trophy.

When an NFL team signs a coach to their contract, the reported salary does not count towards their players’ salary cap. That means ownership can pay whatever number they see fit for a coach. In this case, Broncos’ ownership decided to make Payton one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

The Saints Original Asking Price Too High

Since Sean Payton was still under contract with the New Orleans Saints, the only way another NFL team could hire him as their coach would be to trade for his services. This is not uncommon, as teams have traded for other coaches in the past.

The New England Patriots traded a first, fourth and fifth-round picks to the New York Jets to acquire Bill Belichick in 2000. It worked out for the Patriots, as Belichick has gone on to win six Super Bowls in New England. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded two first-round and second-round picks for John Gruden, which is a hefty price for any coach. However, it got the franchise and Gruden a Lombardi Trophy in his first season.

According to Klis, the Saints’ original asking price was similar to what the then-Oakland Raiders received for Gruden in 2002.

One reason why it took time: Per source, Saints initially asked for 2002 Jon Gruden trade – two 1st-rd, one 2nd-rd. Broncos couldn't go there after giving up 2 firsts and 2 seconds for Wilson last year.

Also a framework of Bill Parcells NE to Jets' 1997 deal: (more) #9sports https://t.co/R4TVfjV3Gr — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 1, 2023

The Broncos have already given up significant draft capital for their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, so giving up even more would have been costly. Instead, both parties settled on an amount that Klis noted was able to finalize the deal.

It took a while but the Broncos eventually negotiated the price down although Sean Payton was still expensive. The Broncos surrendered their first-round draft pick, No. 29 overall, plus their second-round pick in 2024 to the Saints in exchange for Sean Payton and New Orleans’ third-round in 2024.

Denver’s selection was at the end of the first round at 29th overall from the Miami Dolphins for Bradley Chubb. The Broncos felt that instead of taking a chance on young talent, they wanted to acquire one of the top coaches in the NFL.

Social Media Reaction to Sean Payton News

It was a big day in the NFL, with news coming out on DeMeco Ryans becoming the next head coach of the Houston Texans and Payton heading to Denver. When news of this magnitude breaks, there are many reactions from all walks of life on Twitter.

Sean Payton and Russell Wilson.

Broncos’ Country, LET’S RIDE. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 31, 2023

Just got off the phone with Sean Payton. He's stoked about the chance to coach the Broncos: "Great fanbase. Great tradition. The ownership group is fantastic, and I love the way they competed last year. It's a great football city like we had in New Orleans." More to come soon… — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) January 31, 2023

As the Broncos look forward with hopes of making a few runs at the Super Bowl, having the right coach in place can make all the difference to getting there.

Sean Payton will make a difference. An effective coach is always more important than an unproven draft pick. Coaching matters.

Culture matters.

The @broncos got a lot better today. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 31, 2023

Sean Payton is a star, a culture changer, a future Hall of Famer. He’s worth every single penny. And draft pick. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) January 31, 2023