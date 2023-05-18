Super Bowl Winning CB Expects To Be Healthy For Training Camp: Sources

Super Bowl winning former Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby expects to be healthy when training camps begin in late July across the NFL, league sources tell heavy.

“Ronald is working on getting right, getting healthy,” the source said, revealing that Darby will be ready to get back on the field when training camps open.

Darby, 29, won a Super Bowl as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ secondary in 2017, and has spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos, after playing for Washington in 2020.

One of the premier cornerbacks still available as free agency reaches a new stage, where veteran signings won’t count against teams’ compensatory pick formula for the 2024 NFL Draft, Darby is coming off a strong 2022 campaign. Last season, Darby held opposing quarterbacks to a meager 66.9 passer rating, while garnering a 66.3 coverage grade and 86.5 run-defense mark from Pro Football Focus.

However, Darby is coming off a torn ACL that ended his season during a Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last season.

Denver released Darby just prior to the new league-year beginning, back on March 14, two years into a three-year contract that was set to pay the veteran defensive back $30 million contract that included $19 million fully guaranteed.

A former second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, back in 2015, Darby has produced 373 total tackles, while intercepting 8 passes, forcing 1 fumble, and recovering 1 fumble throughout the course of his career.

Cornerback remains a premium position around the league, and a contending team could call on Darby to provide some veteran leadership and stability to the secondary for the upcoming season.

Does a Denver Broncos Reunion Make Sense for Ronald Darby?

There’s always a chance that the Broncos could bring Darby back on a re-worked contract, especially because Denver currently has just over $9 million in cap space, as the 2023 regular season nears.

Likewise, while the Broncos drafted former Iowa cornerback Riley Moss in the third-round of this year’s draft, Darby could still find a role in Denver’s secondary. Especially given the pass-happy nature of the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive schemes, just in the AFC West division alone.

As the 2023 regular season approaches, the future of Ronald Darby remains intriguing. Will he rejoin the Denver Broncos, providing stability and experience to their secondary? Or will another contending team step up and secure his services?

With his Super Bowl-winning experience and solid performance in the 2022 season, there’s no doubt that he still has a lot to offer on the field.

For Darby, the final hurdle seems to be getting fully healthy from a devastating injury, that has a typical recovery time of 9-12 months. Assuming that Darby is able to stay on track to return, he has the chance to make a significant impact on a team’s fortunes in 2023.

Ronald Darby Best Free Agent Fits

Here’s a look at three possible destinations for Darby:

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore figures to play a starring role in the AFC North race, and after not taking a cornerback until Round 5, could have a hole to fill in the secondary with Marcus Peters still sitting out there in free agency. Darby could push Marlon Humphrey for meaningful snaps.

Buffalo Bills

Could the prodigal son return home, and chase a second Super Bowl ring with the team that drafted him? With Tre’Davious White and second-year standout Kaiir Elam cemented as the starters, Buffalo would be a situation where Darby could provide veteran depth and leadership while pushing for playing time on one of the NFL’s most gifted rosters.

Arizona Cardinals

This is one of the most talent-deficient rosters in the NFL. However, Darby would walk right into a starting role. Plus, after seeing the success of the Eagles’ secondary in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme last season, might Darby head westward for a one-year prove-it deal to try to stay healthy, showcase he can be productive in hopes of landing a long-term contract next offseason?