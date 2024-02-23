Broncos’ $21 Million Star Named ‘Dream’ Trade Target for Super Bowl Squad

The Denver Broncos are $25.9 million over the salary cap entering the offseason, per Spotrac. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes their “dream” scenario would be trading Russell Wilson.

They are facing an $85 million cap hit – potentially spread across two seasons – if they release Wilson as many around the league expect.

There are other ways for the Broncos to shed salary, though.

That reality has brought about some drastic suggestions and ideas for how they can get in compliance with the cap. Including the possibility of trading cornerback Patrick Surtain II, a “dream” scenario for the San Francisco 49ers in Knox’s estimation.

“Acquiring star cornerback Patrick Surtain II from Denver would certainly help strengthen San Francisco’s roster,” Knox wrote on February 20. “The 49ers tried to trade for the Alabama product at last year’s trade deadline.

“Prying Surtain away from Denver wouldn’t be cheap, likely costing San Francisco its 2024 first-round pick and more.”

Surtain, 23, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Trading Patrick Surtain II Could Help Broncos Land QB of the Future

Surtain is coming off arguably his worst season so far statistically, with one interception and 59.3% completion allowed in his coverage. He is also going into the final year of his four-year, $20.9 million rookie scale contract.

Denver can pick up his fifth-year option, though that will cost $18.5 million. It could be that they deem Surtain’s looming payday a luxury they cannot afford right now.

The two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro would be a hot commodity if made available.

The 49ers are coming off a loss in the Super Bowl, so their first-round pick is No. 31 overall in this draft. That could help the Broncos get into a better position to take one of the top quarterbacks.

With just five selections as things currently stand, the Broncos could also see the value in having the additional pick to add a blue-chip prospect.

The “and more” in Knox’s hypothetical scenario would be key.

Broncos’ Garett Bolles a ‘Dream’ Trade Target for the Tennessee Titans

“The Denver Broncos don’t have many reasons to move off of starting left tackle Garett Bolles. However, they do potentially have one,” Knox wrote. “The reality is that the Broncos might not be able to keep the 31-year-old, and that could create a dream situation for the Tennessee Titans.

“Given Bolles’ contract status, Denver couldn’t realistically expect a first-round pick for him, but Tennessee’s 38th overall selection might get it done.”

Bolles is going into the final year of a four-year, $68 million contract.

He got back to his durable ways last season, appearing in all 17 games. It was his first full slate since 2019, which capped a three-year run to start his career. Like Surtain, there could be enough teams looking to add Bolles to drive up the price of a trade.

However, the Broncos could also look to restructure the veteran to better insulate whoever is under center next season, be it Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, or another player not yet on the roster.

Bolles is one of several players on offense who present this situation for the Broncos.