Broncos WR Reveals Positive News Surrounding His Knee Injury

The Denver Broncos were missing a key weapon to their offense with wide receiver Tim Patrick.

Early in training camp of last season, Patrick suffered a torn ACL after making a catch down the sideline. Patrick would be forced to miss the entire 2022 season with Russell Wilson throwing passes.

On the Cut To It Podcast, Patrick said that he is cleared to play.

“At this point, I’m cleared to do everything,” Patrick said. “At this point, I’m just doing repetition to get myself ready to play in a game.”

Patrick also mentioned how he’s still gaining confidence in his injured knee based off certain routes.

“I feel like that’s going to happen when there’s a defender in front of me,” Patrick said. “It’s either going to be the choice of getting locked up or you’re going to get open for a catch. And I want a catch, so I’m not even going to worry about what I’ve got going on. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get open.”

Patrick Has Been the Most Reliable WR For Denver

If a Broncos quarterback needed a wide receiver to make a play, they made sure to throw over to Patrick because they knew he would make a play.

After being undrafted out of Utah, Patrick signed onto Denver’s practice squad in 2017, but never got any playing time as a rookie.

In 2019, Patrick started in 15 games and had his breakout season. Catching 51 passes for 742 yards, Patrick found the endzone six times.

The following season, Patrick added another 734 yards on 53 catches and five touchdowns.

Over the last two seasons in which Patrick has played, he leads the Broncos in receiving yards and touchdowns in 31 games.

With teammate K.J. Hamler suffering a partially torn pec injury, the Broncos will have to lean on Patrick early in the season as Denver tries to fix their offensive woes from last season.

Since Patrick has played so well for the Broncos, they’ve even tried trading Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton because of their need for draft picks.

Patrick and Sutton Could be Gone After 2023?

In November of 2021, Patrick proved himself to general manager George Paton and signed a 3-year extension worth $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed.

In the same month Sutton signed a four-year extension worth $60.8 million, but has struggled since signing it.

On 104.3 The Fan in Denver, former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley mentioned that he doesn’t think either Patrick or Sutton will be back in 2024.

“I don’t see anyway either one of those guys are back next year (2024) at their contract.” Stoke added, “I think both of them will be released or you will be re-structuring your contract in a big way.”

Stokley was asked what Patrick needs to do to remain on his current contract in 2024.

“He’s just got to do a lot, a ton, to comeback on this contract.”

In 2024, Patrick will hold a $13 million cap hit. “That’s No. 1 wide receiver territory, that’s 1,000 (yards) plus,” Stokley said.

It’s fair to say that if the Broncos’ offense is going to improve this season, Patrick is going to need to be a huge part of it.