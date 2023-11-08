Former Broncos LB Shares His Thoughts on Von Miller Trade in 2021

The Denver Broncos are coming off two straight wins including an upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

This week, the Broncos will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Monday Night Football, but they’ll also take on their former star pass rusher Von Miller for the first time since he was traded away back in 2021.

According to former Broncos linebacker Todd Davis, he doesn’t think Miller should’ve been traded at all.

“I think that was maybe besides offensive line, was the number one error we (Broncos) were lacking in for the last two years was pass rush. We didn’t have guys that could really put it together even though Baron Browning was coming on, he was young and hadn’t put it together yet.” Davis continued on the DNVR Broncos podcast, “We didn’t have a dominant pass rusher or a rush to be feared, so I think that they did make the wrong mistake in trading Von away because we missed his presence for a good amount of time.”

In 2021, the Broncos had 20 sacks before Miller was traded on November 1. During the final nine games of the season, Denver added 16 more sacks to their season total.

In Denver’s defense, they understood that they needed to rebuild and adding draft picks was the start. With Miller being their most valuable player, the Broncos trade Miller the Los Angeles Rams for a second and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last season, the Broncos finished with just 36 sacks once again and they have just 17 through eight games of the 2023 season.

Since Miller was traded, he has sacked the opposing quarterback just 13 times in his 24 games away from the Broncos.

While with the Rams, Miller finished out the 2021 season with five sacks, but also had four more in the playoffs where he helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory and his second of his career.

So far, this season Miller has failed to record a sack in the five games that he has appeared in after recovering from a torn ACL.

Miller’s Legacy with the Broncos

In 2011, Miller was drafted second-overall by Denver after the Carolina Panthers selected quarterback Cam Newton with the top pick.

Sacking the quarterback 11.5 times as a rookie, Miller added 18.5 sacks the following season adding is name to first-team All-Pro.

In 2013, Denver would put together the greatest offense in NFL history with Peyton Manning leading the way, but Miller was suspended six games for violating league policy. Appearing in only nine games and totaling just five sacks, Miller suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Houston Texans.

The following season, the Broncos signed Miller’s idol growing up in DeMarcus Ware.

The signing of Ware helped Miller turn his career around by becoming a better leader and player overall.

In 2015, the Broncos put together one of the best defenses in NFL history with Miller and Ware rushing the quarterback off the edge. Adding 11 more sacks to his resume, Miller was leading the Broncos past Tom Brady and the Patriots in the AFC Championship game with 2.5 sacks and an interception.

In Super Bowl 50, Miller wanted revenge on the Panthers for not selecting him first-overall and revenge is what he got.

Sacking Newtown 2.5 times, hitting him three times, and forcing two fumbles with one resulting in a defensive touchdown, Miller was named MVP and helped bring a third Lombardi Trophy back to the mile high city.

Over the next four seasons with the Broncos missing the playoffs, Miller added 50.5 more sacks to his name and became the team’s all-time sack leader by passing Simon Fletcher.

Miller has 110.5 sacks in a Broncos uniform.

Miller Had Thoughts on the Broncos Before the Season

During the same night that the Denver Nuggets were hosting the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, former Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller held his annual “Von’s Vision” fundraiser in Denver as well.

While speaking with Mike Klis of 9News in Denver on June 1, Miller gave his thoughts on the Broncos this season.

“I love the Broncos. George Paton (general manager) and the job that he’s done, bringing in (Mike) McGlinchey, bringing in Russ (Wilson).” Miller continued, “We got the best corner in the league with Patrick Surtain, we got the best safety in the league and if he’s not one, he’s number two with Justin Simmons.”

When talking to Klis, Miller continued to say “we” when referring to the Broncos.

“It’ll always be ‘we.’ I spent 11 years here; it will always be ‘we.’ But I just have a different outlook of watching this team. I’ll always be a fan of the Denver Broncos. I know how they run things. I know the culture. I know the team chemistry. Had an up-and-down season last year. This year, it will be totally different. I’m excited for those guys. All they have to do is beat the Kansas City Chiefs one time and they’ll be able to win the division, 100 percent.”