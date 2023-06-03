Von Miller Shares Some Strong Words on the 2023 Broncos

During the same night that the Denver Nuggets were hosting the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, former Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller held his annual “Von’s Vision” fundraiser in Denver as well.

While speaking with Mike Klis of 9News in Denver on June 1, Miller gave his thoughts on the Broncos this season.

“I love the Broncos. George Paton and the job that he’s done, bringing in (Mike) McGlinchey, bringing in Russ (Wilson).” Miller continued, “We got the best corner in the league with Patrick Surtain, we got the best safety in the league and if he’s not one, he’s number two with Justin Simmons.”

When talking to Klis, Miller continued to say “we” when referring to the Broncos.

“It’ll always be ‘we’. I spent 11 years here; it will always be ‘we.’ But I just have a different outlook of watching this team. I’ll always be a fan of the Denver Broncos. I know how they run things. I know the culture. I know the team chemistry. Had an up-and-down season last year. This year, it will be totally different. I’m excited for those guys. All they have to do is beat the Kansas City Chiefs one time and they’ll be able to win the division, 100 percent.”

Will Miller Return Before Buffalo Plays Denver?

In the middle of the 2021 NFL season, the Broncos were in a situation where they needed to start rebuilding and add draft picks, so they were forced to trade a player that would bring back the most value.

It was time to trade the Super Bowl 50 MVP.

Denver traded Miller to the Los Angeles Rams and went on to win his second Super Bowl ring.

After that season, Miller hit the free agent market and signed a monster deal of six years worth $120 million with the Buffalo Bills.

Last season the former first-round pick appeared in 11 games before suffering a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. It turned out that Miller had a torn ACL that was discovered during surgery.

Miller recently guaranteed that he’ll return no later than Week 6 against the New York Giants.

Von Miller on when he'll return: "If that's week one, then I'll be happy for that, if that's week six, I'll be happy for that. But I guarantee you it won't be any later than that. Whatever it takes for me to get to that point, that's what I'll do." #BillsMafia — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) May 23, 2023

“You know I love guarantees,’’ Miller told Klis. “It’s me, it’s Von. I love guarantees. I want to play. In 2013, I had (ACL) surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months.”

“I feel great, I feel comfortable. I feel like I’ll be ready to go at the start of the season.”

Miller said he wants to be ready when Buffalo takes on the New York Jets to start the season.

“Whenever it’s time for the me to play, I’ll be ready to go. I want to be ready week 1 versus the Jets. Aaron Rodgers, Monday Night Football.”

The Broncos will head up to Buffalo to take on Miller’s Bills in Week 10 and he can’t wait for that matchup.

“I’ll be ready for that,’’ Miller said. “I’ll be ready for that for sure. McGlinchey, Garett Bolles, both of these guys are my guys. I’ll be ready for those guys, 100 percent.”

Miller’s Legacy with the Broncos

In 2011, Miller was drafted second-overall by Denver after the Carolina Panthers selected quarterback Cam Newton with the top pick.

Sacking the quarterback 11.5 times as a rookie, Miller added 18.5 sacks the following season adding is name to first-team All-Pro.

In 2013, Denver would put together the greatest offense in NFL history with Peyton Manning leading the way, but Miller was suspended six games for violating league policy. Appearing in only nine games and totaling just five sacks, Miller suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Houston Texans.

The following season, the Broncos signed Miller’s idol growing up in DeMarcus Ware.

The signing of Ware helped Miller turn his career around by becoming a better leader and player overall.

In 2015, the Broncos put together one of the best defenses in NFL history with Miller and Ware rushing the quarterback off the edge. Adding 11 more sacks to his resume, Miller was leading the Broncos past Tom Brady and the Patriots in the AFC Championship game with 2.5 sacks and an interception.

In Super Bowl 50, Miller wanted revenge on the Panthers for not selecting him first-overall and revenge is what he got.

Sacking Newtown 2.5 times, hitting him three times, and forcing two fumbles with one resulting in a defensive touchdown, Miller was named MVP and helped bring a third Lombardi Trophy back to the mile high city.

Over the next four seasons with the Broncos missing the playoffs, Miller added 50.5 more sacks to his name and became the team’s all-time sack leader by passing Simon Fletcher.

Miller has 110.5 sacks in a Broncos uniform.