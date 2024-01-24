Broncos’ Russell Wilson Floated as Potential Replacement for Former 1st-Round QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is one of “two great quarterback mysteries” this offseason according to NBC Sports’ Peter King, joining Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

King spoke candidly about Wilson’s future and past during a radio hit on 97.3 The Fan in Pittsburgh. If the Broncos do move on, Wilson could very well remain in the AFC.

“I would not rule out Russell Wilson [in Pittsburgh],” King said on “The Cook & Joe Show” on January 23. “If Mike Tomlin had his way, I think he’d want to get a guy who was a veteran in there who will make sure that you enter the season with a fighting chance against the three teams in your division, all of whom have a better quarterback situation right now than you do.”

Tomlin suggested Kenny Pickett will at least compete for the starting job next season. But Wilson could be cheap competition for the former No. 20 overall pick (2022), Pickett.

Wilson, 35, is still under contract for another five seasons at roughly $242 million total.

The Broncos can get out of his contract after the 2025 season and absorb a $31.2 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac. But Wilson’s tenure has been such that a trade or his outright release seems likely.

Wilson also lost the faith of some of his teammates during his first season with the Broncos, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero in November 2022.

“I have absolutely no idea what his market will be, or how aggressive people will be,” King said. “The attractive thing about Russell Wilson is that you don’t have to pay him much. I think you can pay him just about the NFL minimum because Denver is the team that owes him all his money. So it’s almost like a free look at a guy.”

Denver is on the hook for $85 million in dead cap in 2024 if they cut Wilson. Wilson’s dead cap hit drops to $49.6 million after the 2024 season, though. Is that enough to try repairing the relationship?

Russell Wilson ‘Damaged’ in Denver

“The problem I see with Russell Wilson is you have to be all-in to Russell Wilson,” King said. “Because, clearly, he’s gonna talk the greatest game ever. And he’s gonna be effervescent, effusive, all that stuff. But Russell Wilson has been damaged over the last two years.”

Wilson arrived in Denver following five straight Pro Bowl appearances, and nine total appearances in his 10-year career.

But, in his first season with the Broncos, Wilson posted a string of career-worst marks.

Among them were record, completion percentage, and passing touchdowns while also leading the league with 55 sacks taken. Denver fired former Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and replaced him with Sean Payton.

Wilson then posted a career-low in passing yards. The two — who had issues early — had a blowup on the sidelines and Payton also benched Wilson for the Broncos’ season finale.

“He used to be, in Seattle, ‘This is my team. I can change the plays, I can do this’ and all that. He was his own guy and all that, even though he was entirely positive about it,” King said. “Well, he got to Denver, the first year was a disaster. And the second year, he had real, real issues – even though they tried to mask them – he had real issues with Sean Payton.”

Wilson has largely remained positive publicly, even suggesting that he could be back next season.

Russell Wilson Teases Broncos Future in X Post

“The Double Spin ‘Toe Tap’ by [Courtland Sutton] in Buffalo & us finally beating KC were my favs. … Which were yours,” Wilson said in a quoted post responding to a fan on X, formerly Twitter, on January 14. “2023 was fun. 2024 about to be better!!!”

Wilson also liked a post pointing out how effective he was this past season despite the tumultuousness.

Will sentiments or finances win in the end?