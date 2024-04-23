Zach Wilson’s Mom Shares Emphatic Reaction to Broncos Trade

The Denver Broncos agreed to a trade acquiring quarterback Zach Wilson from the New York Jets on April 22.

This move included a pick swap and a split of Wilson’s 2024 salary. It takes some of the pressure off the Broncos to go overboard in pursuit of a quarterback in the 2024 draft. That could be a costly endeavor and the Broncos were already light on draft capital.

For Wilson, this is a fresh start, and one that appears to be well appreciated.

Wilson’s mom shared an Instagram post she was tagged in that read, “YAHOOOOO!!!!! We are so excited for you. We can’t wait to cheer you on.”

Wilson, 24, is from Draper, Utah, a much closer trip to Denver than to East Rutherford, New Jersey.

He figures to at least compete with incumbent Jarrett Stidham for the starting spot. The Broncos have also maintained their interest in trading up for a quarterback according to various reports that have surfaced in the wake of the trade.

Denver also rosters Ben DiNucci, though he seems to be a non-factor in the decision.

Wilson should enter with a leg up over Stidham in the competition to start. He has a higher pedigree as a former No. 2 overall pick in 2021. Stidham was a fourth-rounder in 2019.

Zach Wilson vs. Jarrett Stidham for Broncos QB1 Job

Wilson also has far more experience, logging 6,293 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in his career. He also has a 12-21 record as a starter and essentially lost his job three times last season.

First when the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

Then again after Rodgers was lost for the season by career-backups Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle.

Even with his negative experience, Wilson has far more to offer in that department than Stidham, 27, who has 1,488 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions in his career with a 1-4 record as a starter.

“Wilson statistically had one of the worst starts to a career of any highly-drafted quarterback, though the Jets organization made many mistakes along the way that cratered his development,” The Athletic staff wrote on April 22. “Some of Wilson’s struggles were of his own making certainly, but the organization has received deserved criticism for poor planning and decision-making around him.”

The hope is that Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton can get Wilson back on track.

Former Saints QB/TE Points Out Sean Payton’s Blind Spot

The idea that Payton can iron out the wrinkles in Wilson’s game makes sense on the surface. His New Orleans Saints offenses put up prolific numbers and he has helped breathe some life into quarterbacks careers.

However, the most notable ones were all veterans. Former Saints tight end and quarterback Tommy Stevens alluded to that point.

“There was no sense of urgency to get anybody ready to play,” Stevens said, per The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel on April 21. “It will just be different starting from the bottom with a new face, a new mind and whether or not he’s willing to adapt to that and kind of re-install the building blocks from which they had success in New Orleans.

“I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is to see how and what they end up doing.”