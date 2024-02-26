Russell Wilson Sends Strong Message on Sean Payton, Broncos Future

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is crystal clear on his plans for the future.

Wilson begins a five-year, $242.6 million contract this season. But many expect the Broncos to release him before his $35 million salary for 2025 becomes guaranteed, a previous point of contention. That happens on March 17.

The Broncos have just under three weeks to make their decision from the start of the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins on February 26.

If Wilson has any say, it won’t mean he has to change teams or, for that matter, head coaches.

“I got more fire than ever, honestly. Especially over the past two years of what I’ve gone through, whether if it’s in Denver or somewhere else. I hope it’s in Denver. I hope I get to finish there I committed there, I wanted to be there, I want to be there,” Wilson said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast with host and former teammate Brandon Marshall on February 25.

“For me, it’s about winning. It’s about winning. Over the next five years, I want to win two [Super Bowls]. I want to feel the chill of that trophy again. So, yeah, I want to go back to Denver. I hope I get to go back. I’d love to go back, to be honest with you.”

Winning is a habit. pic.twitter.com/qVBTem2QhQ — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2024

Wilson cited his teammates as a key reason behind his desire to return, naming Courtland Sutton, Javonte Williams, and Tim Patrick among them.

He said that Sutton was the only one aware of his situation this past season.

Russell Wilson Clears Air on Sean Payton, Contract Dispute With Broncos

The season began slowly for Wilson and ended with his benching for the final two games. He also led a five-game winning streak that included four wins over 2023 playoff teams – including the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

His working relationship with Head Coach Sean Payton took center stage more often than Wilson’s performance on the field. But Wilson believed Payton would be a boost for him.

“After the first year, I came back coming in the second year and offseason just [thinking] I’m going to be my best version of me fitness-wise, mentally, everything else,” Wilson continued to Marshall. “And here comes Sean Payton, right? So, I’m like okay this is going to be a great thing here we go.

“I got that call [that he would be benched] and I was like, ‘I’m confused. What’s going on?’ And I didn’t believe it at first. I was like, ‘This can’t be real.’ And I got that call that, ‘Hey we’re going to bench you for the next nine games if you don’t change your injury guarantee.”

NFL Networks Tom Pelissero downplayed the significance of the Broncos’ stance during an appearance on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on February 7.

But Wilson says he was thinking about more than just himself.

“They want to push back my injury guarantee and remove it for that rest of the year so that way if I get injured, that they don’t have to pay it,” Wilson said. “I didn’t want to set a precedent for players to remove their injury guarantees too as well. And so it was no way I was going to do that.

“I wasn’t gonna do it, I told them. …No shot. I ain’t taking my injury guarantees away.”

Russell Wilson Not Selling House ‘Right Now’

Wilson has maintained that he wants to return to Denver next season throughout this process. He also helped fuel speculation around him with news that he was accepting offers on his $25 million mansion in Cherry Hills, Colorado.

But Wilson debunked that while also reiterating his commitment to the Broncos and his confidence in his faith.

“It’s not for sale. It’s not on the market right now,” Wilson told Marshall about his home.

“People think that I’m out of there. Maybe I am. But no matter what, I’d love to go back. I committed there, I committed to be there, I committed to win a championship, I want to win more Super Bowls there, I love the city, and everything else. But you also want to be in a place that wants you too. So no matter what, I know what God’s got for me.”