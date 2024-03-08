NFC Rival Revealed as 2nd Suitor for Broncos’ Russell Wilson Before Free Agency

One of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson’s former coaches, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales, shut down the idea that they could reunite this offseason. It seems that at least one of Wilson’s former coaches is at least open to the idea, though.

Wilson was visible ahead of his highly-anticipated visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So much so that the quarterback’s mystery suitor has now been revealed as the New York Giants.

“Before traveling to Pittsburgh today, Russell Wilson stopped in New Jersey for what one source described as “an exploratory meeting” with the Giants, per league sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on March 8. “Wilson is in Pittsburgh today to meet with the Steelers, per sources.”

Giants passing game coordinator/QB coach Shea Tierney is familiar with Willson from NC State, as Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger noted in a post on X.

The Giants still have Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, under contract.

Broncos’ Russell Wilson Could Replace Former 1st-Round Pick

Jones is heading into the second year of a four-year, $160 million contract. But his tenure as the unquestioned starter may already be over. Similar to the Broncos with Wilson, the Giants face a hefty dead cap hit if they cut Jones this offseason – roughly $69 million.

“One of my top-five rumors I heard at the combine is the Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones,” NFL Network’s Rich Eisen said on the “Rich Eisen Show” on March 5. “Might have to play him this year, but that ain’t it. And they feel that ain’t it. The words I heard at the combine multiple times, two words, were ‘buyer’s remorse.’”

Because the Broncos will pay Wilson $39 million this season, the Giants could sign him at the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million and offset the sunk cost of Jones.

The Giants arguably offer a better chance at starting than the Steelers do for Wilson.

Pittsburgh brass has maintained faith in 2022 No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett. He lost his starting job down the stretch last season. They have also entertained bringing back more competition in Mason Rudolph, who started the last four games of the season.

Russell Wilson Could Have to Weigh Opportunity to Win vs Starting

If Wilson is eyeing a clear path to start, the Giants – or even the Atlanta Falcons – might make more sense as a landing spot.

Desmond Ridder underwhelmed under center and was replaced by Taylor Heinicke in 20223.

The Steelers offer the best chance to win and stability. They have posted winning records in 14 of Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s 17 seasons at the helm. Giants head coach Brian Daboll could enter the 2024 season on the hot seat following the team’s struggles and questions about his demeanor.

However, the AFC North had a better season in 2023 than the NFC East in terms of collective record. That is even with the 2021 AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals having a down season.

At any rate, it appears that Wilson will have no issue finding work for the 2024 season.