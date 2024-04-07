Broncos Warned Over Record-Setting QB Prospect in 2024 Draft: ‘Clock Is Ticking’

The Denver Broncos boast one of the least experienced QB rooms in the NFL.

With five starts and a 1-4 record between Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci, there is plenty to be desired in the incumbents’ respective histories.

Despite their efforts to add names like Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) in free agency and Sam Howell (Seattle Seahawks) via trade, the Broncos are essentially left with two question marks at the position and few appealing veteran options available.

This is where it could make sense to reach for a prospect in the 2024 draft like Bo Nix.

“The clock is ticking for the Broncos to address the quarterback room,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on April 3. “With four quarterbacks off the board, the Broncos must act urgently. They don’t have a second-round pick this year, making any sort of move up the board difficult to pull off. So I instead have them taking my QB5 despite him being the No. 37 prospect on my board.”

That QB is Oregon’s Bo Nix, a popular mock target for Denver who has expressed a high regard for Head Coach Sean Payton and the similarities in the Broncos and Ducks offenses.

“Nix’s accuracy and processing speed would appeal to coach Sean Payton, as he finished his college career by completing 77.4% of his passes in 2023 — an FBS single-season record,” Yates wrote. “His tape was impressive to watch.”

Yates would double down on that warning to the Broncos.

Field Yates: ‘Opportunity Cost Too Good’ for Broncos to Pass on Bo Nix

He related it directly to a potential decision to select Nix in a slot well above most projections. Nix has mostly been projected as a second-round talent.

“This is a player who thieves off accuracy and processing. Those are staples of a Sean Payton-led offense,” Yates said on “SportsCenter” on April 3. “They certainly need to add at least one more arm there. And a reminder: they do not pick in the second round because of the trade that sent the New Orleans Saints their second-round pick for Sean Payton. So I think this is one of those where the opportunity cost for Denver is too good to pass up on taking a quarterback.”

Yates’ mock has the top of the draft playing out as most expect, with the Chicago Bears selecting Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall followed by Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders at No. 2 and Drake Maye to the New England Patriots at No. 3.

After mocking wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals, it’s back to QBs.

Yates’ mock would see the Vikings swing a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for the No. 5 overall pick to select J.J. McCarthy.

That’s four quarterbacks in five picks, leaving Nix and Michael Penix Jr. – who led the runner-up Washington Huskies against McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines in the National Championship game – as the top options.

Broncos Pass on Championship Game QB in Mock Draft

Passing on Penix for Nix would be a notable decision for the Broncos. Both players are older prospects. Nix turned 24 years old in February. He spent five seasons in college between Oregon and Auburn, where he was largely mediocre.

Penix turns 24 years old in May.

He spent six seasons in college between Washington and Indiana. The latter saw him finish four straight campaigns with season-ending injuries.

Both prospects have their supporters and detractors, though Nix has drawn comparisons to former Payton QB Drew Brees. Nix has admitted that those comparisons are quite lofty. But that speaks volumes about his skill set compared to Penix’s, who is more of a vertical passer.