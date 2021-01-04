Lions Finish With Top 10 Draft Pick Following Tough 2020 Season

The Detroit Lions have finished off their 2020 season, and as a result, they finally know where they’ve been slated to pick in the impending 2021 NFL Draft.

Following a tough weekend of results around them, the Lions will pick in the seventh spot coming up. Detroit did their part and lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, but didn’t get help around them from the likes of the Texans, Eagles and Bengals, so they missed ending up safely within the top five.

The 2021 NFL Draft order for the non-playoff teams:

1. Jaguars

2. Jets

3. Dolphins (via Texans)

4. Falcons

5. Bengals

6. Eagles

7. Lions

8. Panthers

9. Broncos

10. Cowboys

11. Giants

12. 49ers

13. Chargers

14. Vikings

15. Patriots

16. Cardinals

17. Raiders

18. Dolphins — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 4, 2021

The Lions will set their sights on what to do in the draft now, and it’s pretty significant that they will have a top 10 selection to work with as they welcome in a new front office as well as a head coach. Some of the teams competing with them committed to change as well, and ended up with better picks.

Even such, the Lions ended up in decent position, and now, the big questions will revolve around whether or nor they can make the draft work this season.

Lions Recent Draft Results

The Lions have had mixed results out of their last few drafts. In 2017, they landed linebacker Jarrad Davis, who’s arguably been a bust in the team’s defense. In 2018, center Frank Ragnow was selected and he has given the team some beef in the middle of the line and been a consistent player. 2019 brought tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is morphing into a solid weapon for the offense. Last year, the Lions selected cornerback Jeff Okudah, and his rookie season in Detroit was marred by injury and inconsistency.

Overall, Detroit has seemed to be boom or bust in the first round under their previous regime, so finding some consistency will be a huge goal for the Lions moving forward no matter what position they target within the top 10.

Lions Biggest Needs for 2021 NFL Draft

With the seventh pick, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selections. One of the most obvious spots of need would be the defensive line given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in relation to depth that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that moving forward given changes in direction of the front office which could lead to a change at that position. There also figure to be plenty of elite quarterbacks to be found within the top 10 where Detroit will select.

Detroit will have plenty of big draft decisions to make in the coming months, and the biggest question that will persist revolves around who will be making these picks and who the coach to lead them ends up being. Those variables will be sorted out first.

At the very least, it’s good to see the Lions secure a top pick for their new staff to put to use in the future.

READ NEXT: Lions Will Reportedly Pursue Super Bowl Winning GM