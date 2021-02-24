Lions Potential 17th Opponent Revealed for 2021 Schedule

The Detroit Lions could be facing the prospect of a schedule change as soon as this coming season if things go to plan, and should that happen, they will be facing yet another tough foe.

If the league moves forward with a potential 17th game for next season which sounds as if is being planned, Detroit’s opponent would be the last place finisher in the AFC West. That team just so happens to be the Denver Broncos in 2020.

If the NFL moves to a 17-game schedule as expected, the #Broncos' extra opponent in 2021 would be the #Lions. https://t.co/VNiJfRd0k1 — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) February 24, 2021

Week 17 has been met with some controversy in NFL circles, but the league seems to be sticking to their plan of having the game take place in 2021. An extra game would give the Lions an extra chance to pick up a win that may help their push for the playoffs, or could help the team in their quest to finish with a poor record to earn a better draft selection.

Come April, the Lions will learn the specifics of their schedule, and in the future, we’ll learn if Week 17 becomes reality or not. Until then, Lions fans will get to ponder one more potential matchup for 2021.

Lions-Broncos Series History

Perhaps the only reason the game will be tough for the Lions is their recent history against Denver. While both teams have struggled, the Lions have laid more of the eggs head to head against the Broncos lately, and that includes the 2019 season where Detroit suffered a tough 27-17 loss at the hands of rookie quarterback Drew Lock. With that result, the Lions are officially on a two game losing streak to the Broncos, having been defeated in 2015 by a 24-12 final score. Overall, however, the series is fairly even. Denver has an 8-5 advantage, but had lost a pair of games in a row by lopsided margins in 2007 (44-7) and 2011 (45-10).

Overall, the Lions and Broncos aren’t common opponents, so it’s nice for fans of the other side in both cities to get a taste of the matchup whenever they can. It looks as if 2021 is trending toward being another year where this is the case.

Lions 2021 Schedule Looks Difficult

As for Detroit’s schedule next season, there will be several tough games. In spit of the fact that the Lions finished in last place during 2020, their schedule looks pretty treacherous. The AFC North is loaded and features three high-rising teams in the Browns, Steelers and Ravens to go with a team that could have a bright future in the Bengals. Other that that, the Lions will tangle with the NFC West, which is another stacked division. Obviously, it will be tough to quantify how difficult Detroit’s schedule might be without knowing more about when and where the games are played. Still, it’s tough not to think about the daunting nature of the battles that loom for Detroit, even as they have struggled.

Next year is still far into the future, though, and the Lions have plenty to accomplish this offseason before they must worry about their schedule too much. Regardless, remember the potential for a battle against the Broncos next year.

