Surprising Player Called 2022 Draft’s ‘Game Changer’ for Lions

The Detroit Lions have needs across their roster, mostly on defense, but that hasn’t stopped folks from speculating about the team taking a few different turns early in the draft.

For the most part, those projections have revolved around quarterback, but the 2022 draft also has some elite offensive linemen. Seemingly, the Lions don’t need another high pick on such a position, but that has not stopped many folks from thinking the move would make some level of sense.

Recently, on Good Morning Football, analysts took turns picking out what they figured as the “game changer” picks for teams. When it came to Detroit, the usual suspects were referenced, from defensive linemen to cornerbacks. Analyst Kyle Brandt had a different answer, though. He thinks Alabama’s Evan Neal is the right move for Detroit because of the attitude he could bring up front.

“Your team drafts an offensive tackle and you have the second-overall pick, you’re not maybe throwing a party the next day. There’s examples. It’s a building block, it’s the type of team we’re gonna be. We’re gonna push people around. I was so impressed with (Neal). I want him on my team,” Brandt said.

Detroit drafted Sewell last year, so it might not be practical for the team to go with another lineman with so many bigger needs on defense. In spite of this, the idea of taking the best player on the board no matter where they are has swirled lately.

Neal’s Career & Highlights

There is no doubting the fact that Neal is a road grading member of any team’s front. At Alabama, he was an elite option for the team for years. In 2021, Neal was a consensus All-American as well as a first-team All-SEC player. He was a top recruit that turned into an elite college player almost overnight. As he makes his transition to the NFL, most think Neal will be a top pick easily and it’s due to his ability to get after it firmly up front. The tape shows a player who is very physical and strong. Here’s a look:

If Neal was the pick, someone would have to move in Detroit, and if the team likes him, it’s possible that could happen.

Lions’ Deep Offensive Line Building Hype

On paper, the Lions look rock solid up front. The team has a pair of elite tackles in Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, a great center in Frank Ragnow and a Pro Bowl guard in Jonah Jackson. At the other guard spot, the team has Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Additionally, with players such as Evan Brown, Ryan McCollum, Tommy Kraemer and Matt Nelson, the Lions have good depth. Already, they’re picking up hype.

Ragnow as well as Jackson had a direct way of stating their expectations for 2022. As Jackson told the media, he thinks Detroit’s group will be coming for the number one spot this season. That is to say, he thinks the team can be the best in the league up front on offense.

G Jonah Jackson on potential of Detroit’s O-line: “I know we can be the best in the league.” — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 21, 2022

“G Jonah Jackson on potential of Detroit’s O-line: “I know we can be the best in the league,” Jackson said as Twentyman’s tweet showed.

Ragnow echoed that sentiment with one of his own beautiful one-liners:

Ragnow talking about the Lions O-line if they can stay healthy and all play together this year: “We can be pretty dang good." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 21, 2022

“Ragnow talking about the Lions O-line if they can stay healthy and all play together this year: “We can be pretty dang good,” the lineman said according to Twentyman’s tweet.

With this in mind, the Lions might not think another offensive lineman is a need, but the team would be in better shape if they made the move according to Brandt and some analysts.

