Analyst Praises Genius of Lions’ Contractual Free Agency Approach

The Detroit Lions managed to do a nice job this offseason in plenty of ways, but the specific genius of their approach may not have been seen completely until now.

Detroit approached the offseason with a targeted mindset, and the work they did was able to pay off in a big way. Thus far, everyone has seen how positive it has been, and have been giving it solid reviews.

The latest person to do this is Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports. Schwab recently took a look at breaking down the team ahead of the 2022 season, and was very happy with how the team approached the offseason. Specifically, Schwab loved how the Lions handled free agency, electing to hand out shorter “prove it” deals instead of long-term contracts that tie them down.

“Receiver D.J. Chark, safety DeShon Elliott, cornerback Mike Hughes and even the Lions’ old first-rounder Jarrad Davis, coming back after a year with the New York Jets, are players who could step in and contribute right away. If they don’t work out, they’re all on one-year deals and the Lions aren’t stuck with future cap hits,” Schwab wrote in the piece.

The Lions have chosen not to dole out big time contracts in free agency, instead focusing on short-term deals. To Schwab and others, this is a stroke of genius. Detroit can get positive results from the small deals. If they don’t pay off, there is no risk in letting the players walk. So far, it has been a good plan for the team.

If it pays off with more wins, it may look even more genius in the end.

Lions’ 2022 Offseason Recap

Detroit’s work started early, and it began with re-signing multiple in-house free agents. Before free agency got going and reached its fever pitch, the Lions had brought back names like wideouts Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds, safety Tracy Walker, defensive lineman Charles Harris and linebacker Alex Anzalone. In terms of outside spending, Detroit didn’t do much, adding wideout DJ Chark to the offense and linebackers Chris Board and Jarrad Davis, safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Mike Hughes. All are underrated players who could fly under-the-radar for the Lions in 2022.

When the draft came around, the Lions stuck with the plan as well. They landed strong Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan in a stroke of luck, who will be a slam-dunk fit for the defense. After that, the Lions traded up for wideout Jameson Williams, who should add a dynamic element to their offense. Day two brought the team some more defensive help with gritty and classy Josh Paschal. Super athletic safety Kirby Joseph closed out the day in round three, and should contend for a role quickly in the Motor City on a needy defense. During day three, the Lions added James Mitchell, a tight end from Virginia Tech, Malcolm Rodriguez, an Oklahoma State linebacker and James Houston, a Jackson State linebacker. Chase Lucas, a cornerback from Arizona State, was the team’s final selection.

As a whole, this offseason seemed to address plenty of needs for the Lions in a very strong way both in the draft and free agency. For that reason, it’s not a surprise to see it garnering solid reviews.

Detroit Receiving Solid Grades for Offseason

This is far from the only top grade the Lions have received for their work. Not only in the draft but in free agency, the team has seen high marks be the norm. Pro Football Focus gave the team an A- for their work, and was similarly impressed with what the team was able to do. Former NFL star Aqib Talib laid out the offseason plan for the team perfectly and watched as every objective was checked off in ideal fashion. To this end, it’s clear to see that folks are satisfied with what the team has been able to do in terms of their offseason moves.

The plan of signing lower cost free agents and seeing what they are able to do is obviously a good one for the Lions, and something that folks think will be successful for the team in the end.

