Draft Expert Reveals Surprising Lions Choice Within New Mock

With a multitude of needs at all different spots on the roster, it would not be a shock to see the Detroit Lions consider multiple avenues for improvement on either side of the football.

Even in spite of that fact, there hasn’t been a ton of diversity of opinion when it comes to what the team may choose to do in the draft. Early mocks have focused on the defense first with the top pick, typically along the defensive line. With the 32nd pick, many have pinpointed the offensive side of the ball, with an addition either at wide receiver or quarterback.

Very few folks have been willing to go out on a limb that the Lions will beef up their defense in one of the biggest and best ways possible, but that’s just what a new mock from NFL Network and NFL.com draft insider Daniel Jeremiah does.

Jeremiah recently put together his second mock draft update of the offseason at NFL.com, and within, he managed to have a couple dynamite projections for the Lions. First, he had the team nabbing Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson with the second-overall pick. After that, there was a bit of a surprise with Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis working his way into the first-round.

As for why, Jeremiah admitted Detroit could chase after a quarterback, but said that Davis “would be a nice addition to a young defensive unit.”

He might not be wrong. Last season, the Lions spent a pair of early picks on the line, grabbing Levi Onwuzurike with a second-round selection, and then turning around to nab NC State standout Alim McNeill in the third-round of the draft. Those picks ended up turning out, with the duo producing 74 total tackles and 3 sacks between them. It might not seem like much production, but for a few rookie players one of whom was battling injury in Onwuzurike, it was a solid start.

If Detroit managed to double up similarly this year with the likes of Hutchinson and Davis, that could help the transformation of their line into one of the best young groups in the NFL in very short order.

Most Mocks Projecting Lions Will Draft Offense

Thus far, the overwhelming theme has been offense for the Lions, specifically at wide receiver and quarterback. Many believe that the team will search for offensive upgrades at those key positions late in the first round. Names like Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, North Carolina signal caller Sam Howell and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral have been tossed around. Many also feel as if the Lions could find a wideout at that point, such as Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Purdue’s David Bell or USC’s Drake London.

Detroit does have offensive needs considering all the problems in 2021 with regards to depth at quarterback and playmaking at wideout, but if the team was in position to go best player available, they would be in good position to do so. The Lions will also have the 34th pick in the draft at their disposal, which could mean the team could find an offensive player to fill in at that very next spot.

Add it all up and the Lions are in very good shape no matter what anyone else may say or project at this point. Defense or offense, they will have their options to weigh for the 2022 draft.

Davis’s College Stats & Highlights

In terms of Davis, there is little to question his talent and ability on the field in the rough SEC. He’s been one of the rising stars in the league the last few years and has certainly made himself some money. As a result, it would not be a shock to see him as a first-round draft pick this year. During his time in college, Davis has piled up 90 total tackles with 7 sacks and 11.5 tackles for-loss with 1 pass defended. His size and ability to move around has made him one of the more menacing players that league has to offer as the highlights have shown for a long time:





Will Davis be a selection for the Lions? It remains to be seen, but he obviously has the talent and the fit at a key position in order perhaps be the choice when all is said and done. Should Detroit beef up the defensive line as suggested, it would be a significant win for their entire team and could set them up for some major success in the near future.

