Stud Defender Rising to Potentially Be In Play for Top Lions Pick

The Detroit Lions have seen plenty of names rise during their draft process, but with April right around the corner, it’s nearly time for the names to get paired down even further.

Soon, the cream is going to rise to the top as it relates to the draft and what players will make sense for Detroit near the top. The Lions will have a big choice to make, and the team is seeing the surge of a brand new player in terms of draft odds.

With consensus favorites for the second-overall pick seemingly changing by the day, a new name has surged to the forefront in the form of Georgia’s Travon Walker. The defensive end has risen to the top of some new odds that show him as a potential favorite for the team near the top of the draft.

According to Bet MGM, Walker now sits at a +350 to be selected by the Lions. That’s tied with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the best odds to be picked in the spot.

Walker tied with Kyle Hamilton (both +350) to go No. 2 to the Lions — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 25, 2022

Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is a +400 and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who’s made his own surge in recent weeks, is a +500 from the site.

After a phenomenal NFL combine, Walker’s rise is meteoric. The defensive end is a gritty player who is high on athletic ability and potential. For this reason, he could become one of the players to shoot up the board just as these odds are showing currently.

Lions Could Eye Trade up, Walker Also Makes Sense

As it relates to what the Lions could do, there’s a new rumor that is making the rounds courtesy of Dane Brugler of The Athletic that would shake things up considerably. According to Brugler as Chris Burke tweeted about, a rumbling has surfaced that the Lions could deal up for Aidan Hutchinson.

“Travon Walker would make a lot of sense with, especially, the timeline the Lions are on. … You can afford to pick a guy who doesn’t need to be Rookie of the Year but, by year two, you’re expecting him to be an impact guy for you. That’s certainly a realistic trajectory." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 25, 2022

Specifically, though, Brugler thinks that Walker would fit the Lions based not only on his own talent, but the way that he could fit for the future within Detroit’s timeline.

“Travon Walker would make a lot of sense with, especially, the timeline the Lions are on. You can afford to pick a guy who doesn’t need to be Rookie of the Year but, by year two, you’re expecting him to be an impact guy for you. That’s certainly a realistic trajectory,” Brugler said according to Burke’s tweet.

Rumors also hold that Walker could be a target of Jacksonville himself with the top pick, so truthfully, anything could happen. The Lions could be guaranteed a solid player either way.

Walker’s Stats & Highlights

In terms of Walker, there is no doubt he is beginning to rise. After he enjoyed an electric weekend on the field in Indianapolis, Walker could be sneaking up draft boards. His 4.5 40 yard-dash was simply an unheard of athletic feat for a man of his size. Walker also has the production to back those stats, with 61 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his college career:





Travon Walker highlights NFL defensive end prospect Travon walker highlights 2022-01-09T00:56:47Z

Walker over some other big time defensive prospects like Kayvon Thibodeaux and safety Kyle Hamilton would be debated intensely, but after the combine performance, the Lions could feel good about the selection. It would represent a bit of a gamble, but it could be one that pays off handsomely for Detroit’s defense in time.

It will be interesting to see if the Lions do indeed go with a player high on potential like Walker. That could be an outcome to watch for.

