‘Something There:’ Colin Cowherd, Ex-Linebacker Betting Big on Lions

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed a solid start to the 2022 season, and folks in the media are starting to take notice of what’s going on in the Motor City.

While the team hasn’t accomplished anything quite yet, there has been a definite buzz about the way the team has started the season. The Lions are suddenly looking like one of the best offenses in the league, and while their defense needs to make some adjustments, they’ve played well, too.

So as a result of this, there’s been a little bit of love early on in terms of the national media. Some of that was shared by Fox Sports commentator Colin Cowherd.

Speaking on his show The Herd, Cowherd talked about Detroit, and as he said, while it might be seen as a bit crazy to go all-in on the team, that’s exactly what he is doing.

Guys, I'm just the messenger. I promise I didn't pay anybody to say anything. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #OnePride pic.twitter.com/JX6EX785ev — Malcolm Hart (@MrHart__) September 20, 2022

“I know it’s crazy, I look at that division right now. Detroit’s got something offensively. I think they have a chance to be a wild card playoff team. I watch that offense, there’s something there,” Cowherd says.

Former NFL linebacker turned commentator Johanthan Vilma watched Detroit in Week 2 and didn’t think Cowherd was crazy, but simply said the host’s biggest mistake may be underestimating them at all in the first place.

“You gotta say it with conviction. This team can produce offensively. Defensively, they’re good enough. Aidan Hutchinson is a phenomenal rookie. Yes, they will be a contender for a playoff spot. Will they win the division? I don’t know. Yet to be determined. I do know their offense is good enough. Ben Johnson does a great job of calling the game,” he said.

As Vilma went on to point out, the Lions don’t even have all their starters up front along the offensive line. When they get them back, they may be even better on offense. That could leave them in great shape.

“These guys are good. We don’t have to write them off any time anymore. Dan Campbell has them believing,” he said. “It’s a culture of toughness, physicality. You see the way they run the football. Jared Goff is doing a great job, him and Ben Johnson. They’re doing a good job of getting Amon-Ra St. Brown the ball, exposing those defenses. They couldn’t do it last year, they’re doing it now and they have a shot at making the playoffs.”

For Lions fans, that’s likely music to their ears very early in the 2022 season. The hope is that these commentators are right and the team stays very relevant.

Lions Pull to Early Tie Within NFC North

If the Lions want to seize the moment and win the division, they will have as good a chance as any to do so in 2022 assuming they can stay hot and win some head-to-head battles.

After a scattered first few weeks of the season, every team early on is at 1-1 in the division. That leaves the Lions in-play after the first week of the year, and keeps them in contention for the early part of the season. Typically, Detroit is close to being eliminated or far behind early in September.

Detroit hasn’t played any games against the division so far, but in Week 3, that will change. Should the Lions nab a key road win against Minnesota, that would leave them in great position early in the season to do some damage.

Detroit will have the chance to measure up against their top competition, and that will be the goal moving forward for the team.

How Lions Could Finish 2022

If the Lions are able to double or even triple their win total from 2021, that would have to be seen as a huge win for the franchise at this stage of their rebuild.

The team has struggled to win games in the last few years, and the fact that the Lions even scratched out a 3-13-1 record in a lost season is notable for 2021.

This year, it feels as if the Lions could grab seven or eight wins at best, which could leave them in playoff contention. That would be a big turnaround based on what the past has looked like, and could leave the Lions in good shape in the middle of their rebuild.

After a solid start to the year, many see the Lions as a team firmly in contention for a much better season and record on the field. Some usually skeptical national pundits even believe they might be contenders, as well.

