Ranking the Top 5 Easiest Games on Lions’ 2022 Schedule

The Detroit Lions haven’t won a playoff game in decades, haven’t won their division or looked like a real NFL franchise at times, so proclaiming any game of theirs as easy can be seen as a fool’s errand most of the time.

While that’s understandable, scheduling is still a reality, and every year at this time, the Lions are one of 32 other teams that feel as if they have a chance at winning it all. For Detroit, the hope is there to finally reverse their usual miserable fortune every single spring. To that end, folks are allowed to dream for a bit about a future where the Lions are good and can win games.

What games do the Lions have the biggest opportunity to win this season on paper? Here’s a look at some of the easier games they figure to face on the schedule.

Week 13: Lions vs. Jaguars

While the Jaguars have won playoff games more recently than the Lions, the dirty truth is that both teams have been at the bottom of the standings for a long time, and each represent one of the league’s worst in terms of sustaining success. Last year, the squads competed all year long for the first pick. If the Lions can’t look better than the Jaguars this year with all their recent improvements, there might be a big problem for the team.

Detroit will likely use this game as a way to get healthy before the end of the season just after Thanksgiving. Jacksonville at home is almost a must-win for any team that isn’t tanking, and while the Jaguars could be better, the Lions should still have enough to claim this victory.

Week 16: Lions at Panthers

Similar to the Jaguars, the Panthers were not great last season, and were high in the draft order. While that isn’t always an indicator of future failure, it’s hard to see how Carolina has improved much. They have an embattled coach that may not want to be on the sidelines in Matt Rhule, and no quarterback plan for the future. That could add up to a game that the Lions should be able to win late in the season on the road.

Week 2: Lions vs. Commanders

Right off the bat, the Lions will have a game in Week 2 they should be able to win regardless of what happens in Week 1. The Commanders have Carson Wentz at quarterback, and a revved-up Detroit defensive line and backfield should be licking their chops for potential turnovers in this game. Washington’s defense is also decent but not great. As a whole, this is a game the Lions could be favored in and should be expected to win given the struggles of Washington in 2021 and the fact that the team doesn’t seem to be trending forward for 2022 in big ways. At the very least, on paper, it represents a major opportunity for Detroit to get things going for their season.

Week 4: Lions vs. Seahawks

Normally, a game against the Seahawks would not be rated as an easy contest, but there have been plenty of changes in Seattle. Gone is Russell Wilson, and while DK Metcalf, Rashaad Penny and others still exist along with a game defense, at this point, it seems as if it’s going to be Drew Lock’s team at quarterback. That shouldn’t inspire much confidence for Seattle, especially early in the season. Another game the Lions should find a way to win even in spite of some of Seattle’s other pieces, especially on defense. This isn’t Wilson and the Legion of Boom, however. Far from it right now.

Week 17: Lions vs. Bears

This game isn’t so much about the Bears as it is about where it falls on the schedule. By this point, Chicago could be unhealthy and looking like one of the worst teams in the NFL while the Lions are trying to stay in the hunt. Finally, the Lions get the Bears away from Thanksgiving Day where they’ve struggled against them recently. Chicago may be the worst team in the division on paper, so it will be up to the Lions to make them look like it. While Detroit will have to wait until the virtual end of the season to do so, this could be a big win for the Lions if they have things in gear.

