AFC East Juggernauts Loom as Lions’ Most Difficult 2022 Games

When the Detroit Lions learned their 2022 schedule, the first thought from fans was likely to ponder what games could represent potential stumbling blocks for the team.

While the Lions are inconsistent on the field, they’ve found a way to pull some upsets before in more difficult games. Unfortunately, though the schedule is on the easier side, there are plenty of tough tests for the team to weather in 2022.

Which games are trending as the toughest? Here’s a look at the matchups that are going to challenge Detroit the most this season on the field.

Week 7: Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Games in Dallas are never a walk in the park, and while the Lions will have the bye to prepare, this isn’t going to be easy for Detroit. The Cowboys may choke in the playoffs, but they have the ability to win a game like this in blowout fashion, so this will be a stiff challenge for the Lions. A win in this game could help establish Detroit as an NFC contender, but a loss might be more of the same for the team. It’s a swing game, and Dallas might be the biggest divisional measuring stick the Lions have on the 2022 schedule other than Green Bay.

Week 18: Lions at Green Bay Packers

As the old realtor saying goes, location, location, location. In the final week of the season, the Lions didn’t want to be dealing with a frozen Lambeau Field or the prospect of snow, but that’s just what they might be getting. Like in 2021, what may save Detroit is the fact that the Packers may be resting starters for this game assuming they have the division or a playoff appearance locked up. Whether or not that’s the case, the difficulty level is not diminished. Simply put, Lambeau Field in January is a tough ask for any team much less the rebuilding Lions.

Week 12: Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

No matter where this game takes place, it was always going to be a tough one for the Lions. Detroit is a team that is rebuilding and the Bills have become the class of the NFC East for a few straight years. With Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, the Bills have many ways to hurt teams on offense, and their defense has also been solid and opportunistic. This has all the makings of a game the Lions lose big, but they will simply have to take their medicine if so and realize that they could be heading for Buffalo’s future if their rebuild can pan out properly. Still, difficulty level will be high for the team to pull an upset here.

Week 5: Lions at New England Patriots

While the Patriots of now may not be just like the Patriots of then, the team still represents a major challenge on the schedule. Bill Belichick is still the greatest coach of all-time in NFL history, and it will be a road test for Detroit just ahead of a bye week in the early part of the season. There’s a chance for the Lions to measure up well here, but there’s also a chance for them to fall flat. Some will call it the Matt Patricia revenge game for Detroit, but it represents more of a measuring stick to see where the team’s program is at relative to a top NFL franchise. No matter the record, this will be a difficult game for Detroit this year.

Week 1: Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Any time a team wins in the previous season 44-6 and looks dominant in doing so and happens to be on the schedule the next year, they’re going to be called a major threat and a difficult game. That’s what the Lions will be dealing with in the first game of the year. While it might be silly to predict Detroit to get walloped like they did in 2021, this will still be a difficult game as the Eagles have proven why they can be a horrible matchup for Detroit. Last year, they rushed for 4 touchdowns against the Lions and manhandled them in the trenches. If the Lions measure up Week 1, it could be a huge boost to their confidence. If not, it could kick-start another frustrating year in the rebuild.

