Lions Projected to Land Dynamic Quarterback Within Early 2023 Mock

Without a quarterback selection in the 2022 NFL draft, it seems the Detroit Lions are looking closely toward the 2023 draft to find their signal caller of the future. Already, some suggestions are being revealed about who that player could be.

While it hasn’t been long since the conclusion of the 2022 draft, some new mocks for next year have already begun to surface. Given the draft position being speculated early on, most figure the Lions won’t be much better than they were during 2021, but that could offer them a big bonus in terms of landing another franchise player.

In a new Bleacher Report mock draft courtesy of Brent Sobleski, the Lions managed to land another top five selection. With it, they selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Sobleski writes that it was a good move for the Lions to avoid the 2022 quarterback class, which now affords them the chance to look forward to the 2023 class, where Young is lingering as a top option.

“The pieces are now in place with a strong offensive line, a dynamic lead back, a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end and improved wide receivers to plop a talented, young quarterback into the cockpit,” Sobleski writes.

As a result, he predicts Young may give Detroit “new life,” especially when teaming up with former teammate and first-round pick Jameson Williams. All told, it’s the kind of move that would make tons of sense for Detroit if it were to take place.

Future Young Connection With Detroit Already Hypothesized

ESPN Insider and draft expert Todd McShay revealed his favorite pick for every team in the draft this year. When it came to the Lions, naturally, the choice was Williams given his explosion and dominance at the wideout position on the field. McShay loved Detroit’s move to stack defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson along with Williams in round one given both were elite players in the 2022 class.

What he seemed to love the most, though, was the possibility of Detroit pairing Williams with his former college quarterback Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL draft. It’s something McShay sees as a looming possibility to think about in the future.

“And who knows? Maybe the Lions are back atop the board next April and can reunite Williams with his 2021 quarterback at Alabama, Bryce Young. They did plenty of damage together. Williams piled up 1.572 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches last season,” McShay wrote in the piece.

While Williams could certainly help the 2022 Lions, the team could be looking forward to him in 2023 thanks to this variable. The pairing of Young and Williams was great in college, and could be even more explosive in the pros. That’s just what McShay seems to see already, which could contribute to his love of the Williams pick even more.

Young’s College Stats and Highlights

There is little doubting the fact that Young will be one of the top quarterbacks the team can look to select in 2023, but where he goes will be anyone’s guess. An improved Lions roster will likely have to be dreadful again in 2023 in order to secure a top pick, so they may have to maneuver up the board if they like Young. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, Young enjoyed a great season throwing the ball for the Crimson Tide, with a gaudy 5,028 yards and 48 touchdowns in just two short years of work. Here’s a look at some highlights:

Play

Bryce Young 🔥 Heisman Highlights ᴴᴰ Bryce Young Highlights heisman trophy winner alabama qb highlights 2021-12-12T02:34:57Z

The Lions could have incentive to be bad again with Young as a possible consolation prize to look forward to. Early on, that’s just what some folks are predicting to be the case for the team.

