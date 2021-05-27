Lions Coordinator Issues Public Challenge to Rookie Defender

The Detroit Lions selected Levi Onwuzurike in the second round of the NFL Draft, and when the move happened, the rookie wasted no time making headlines.

Onwuzurike promised in very explicit terms that he was in Detroit to kick some behind and take some names. It made for a good draft soundbite, but now that the draft is over, what happens next?

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wants to make sure there is absolutely no let up from Onwuzurike, and he made that very clear during his meeting with the media before the team’s OTA session. As Glenn said, he wants to see the fight that Onwuzurike promised on tape, and wants players who can get after it just as Onwuzurike described.

Aaron Glenn said he told Levi Onwuzurike he better be ready to live up to his draft day press conference when the pads come on, where he said he wants to wreck offenses. "That's what we want. We want ass kickers." — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 27, 2021

Challenge issued, but will it be accepted? Hopefully so. Regardless, it’s great to see a staff member encouraging a player to put his money where his mouth is.

Onwuzurike’s Explicit Draft Press Conferences

Sometimes, press conferences can become too filled with buzzwords and boring. Players are nervous and revert to a more calmer version of themselves. Such was not the case with Onwuzurike, who went into colorful detail when asked what he likes the most about playing defense during his introductory press conference.

Onwuzurike launched into a soliloquy that would make any true football guy blush which was filled with expletives and explained his love of playing the game, toughness and defense.

Here’s a NSFW look:

Levi Onwuzurike, with an all-timer of a quote: "I like fucking people up. I like to get off the line and just put my helmet or my hands on an offensive lineman and fuck up an offensive scheme, pretty much. I like pushing 'em back 2, 3 yards and just making 'em feel like shit." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 1, 2021

The edited response:

#Lions fans are going to LOVE Levi Onwuzurike (@LeviOnw)! He's definitely the type of guy that will bite off some kneecaps. Here's his response when asked about what he brings to Detroit. pic.twitter.com/ADbr2HKQrl — Jason Lewis (@JasonLewis_TV) May 1, 2021

For Onwuzurike, it’s about toughness and nothing else. The tape shows an explosive defender who can get after it on the field, and it’s clear the attitude doesn’t leave once the player exits the field. It’s also not the first time Onwuzurike has been very colorful in an interview.

In addition to an exciting defender, it’s clear that Onwuzurike is going to take the mantle as quite possibly the best quote on the team. With him in tow, the bar will now be set high in terms of defense and motivation for the Lions and their defense.

Onwuzurike Called ‘a** Kicker’ for Lions

It’s not just Onwuzurike referring to himself as a player who likes to get after it in colorful terms. Other analysts feel the same way about the defensive lineman.

According to former NFL quarterback turned analyst Chris Simms, the Lions draft is simply looking better and better with the selection of Onwuzurike after Penei Sewell. As he put it bluntly, the Lions are loading up on guys who can kick some butt in the trenches.

First Penei Sewell, now Levi Onwuzurike. @Lions just loading up on ass kickers. https://t.co/DjfN7eX97p — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2021

Entering into the draft, Simms had Onwurzurike as his top defensive tackle in the draft and for good reason. As he said, the Lions are getting a player who is light on his feet and is also tough and can play bigger and develop into a good threat up front.

Now is the time for Onwuzurike to start bringing that mindset to the field, and the good news is he has a coordinator who is ready to push him to get it done in Glenn.

