Aaron Rogers Offers Lofty Praise for Lions’ Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions pulled one of the shockers of the 2022 NFL draft when they dealt up to select Alabama wideout Jameson Williams, and while many may have been stunned by the move, it was understandable in many ways.

Detroit needed a deep threat, and they needed a player that could come into the league and make a difference. Williams could be that player, and it’s something that Detroit rival Aaron Rodgers seems to understand after watching the tape.

Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show and talked about his team not adding a wideout. Amongst that, he praised Williams, the player Detroit selected.

"The one receiver that looked the most NFL ready to me was Jameson Williams" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSSeatGeekSpectacular125k pic.twitter.com/wjDt42KejF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2022

“The one receiver I thought to me who looked the most NFL ready was the kid from Alabama who was dealing with an ACL who is not going to be ready. May be a PUP guy,” Rogers said on the show in direct reference to Williams.

The Lions and Brad Holmes, for their part, say they feel good about Williams and his recovery, bur it’s a major feather in the young player’s cap to gain the attention of Rodgers. The Lions hope he can make their rivals pay for missing on him soon.

Williams Sets Bold Goals for Lions’ Tenure

While the wideout may have been generating hype in plenty of places, he was offering a bit of his own in a big way when meeting with the media after being picked. Williams revealed that he wants to start winning games, winning playoff games and having fun, as Armando Salguero of Outkick tweeted.

Jameson Williams says he’s looking forward to “having fun, winning games, taking this team to the playoffs.” He is a Detroit Lion. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) April 29, 2022

“Jameson Williams says he’s looking forward to “having fun, winning games, taking this team to the playoffs.” He is a Detroit Lion,” Salguero tweeted.

Speaking to the fans in a video posted by the team, Williams fueled that excitement himself by reaching out to the fans himself and sharing some motivation.

“What up Detroit it’s Jamo. Looking forward to getting down there and getting going. Man, we finna have a hell of a time man. One Pride, let’s do it,” Williams said.

Lions fans are ready to see Williams live up to this billing.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft like Simms has done. In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football. An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

Lions fans will be rooting for Rodgers to be right in the end and to see their new wideout dominate on field.

